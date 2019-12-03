Market Overview

Starbucks Takes Advantage Of Cold Brew Growth For The Holiday Season

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 11:12am   Comments
Coming soon to a Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) store near you: an Irish Cream Cold Brew. The new cold beverage consists of a standard cold-brew coffee, mixed with Irish cream syrup and topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and cocoa powder.

Cold beverages remain a hot selling item at Starbucks and the coffee chain is looking to take advantage of recent trends with its new Cold Brew, CNBC reported. Cold beverages account for more than half of all Starbucks U.S. sales and added 5 percentage points to U.S. same-store sales in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Why Cold Brew Is Important For Starbucks

The science behind a cold-brewed coffee may help explain why it's popular with customers even in cold regions. A cold brew has a less acidic taste and in Starbucks' case it has 40 milligrams more caffeine than a standard coffee chilled over ice, according to CNBC.

Starbucks' cold brew also gives the company a pick-me-up during otherwise slower sales periods after the morning rush. A compelling cold-brew beverage can bring customers back into stores during the lunchtime period without relying on discounts.

Starbucks' newest drink is available nationwide as of Tuesday and some early YouTube reviews are favorable.

Posted-In: CNBC coffee Cold Brew food

© 2019 Benzinga.com.

 

