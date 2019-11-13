Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks To Open Largest Store In Chicago: 5 Stories, Cocktail Bar, 3 Coffee Bars And More
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2019 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Starbucks To Open Largest Store In Chicago: 5 Stories, Cocktail Bar, 3 Coffee Bars And More

Size is no consideration for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). On Nov. 1, it ordered “short” with a 1,000-square-foot New York spot for online pickup. On Nov. 15, it’s going “venti” with its largest-ever store in Chicago.

What Happened

The Michigan Avenue Starbucks occupies 35,000 square feet inside a former Crate & Barrel. What's known as the Reserve Roastery takes up five floors with a cocktail bar, three coffee bars and a bakery and cafe. Its unique menus feature whiskey-barrel aged coffee beans and liquid nitrogen gelato.

The Michigan Avenue site is Starbucks’ sixth roastery, bringing Chicago up to speed with Tokyo, New York, Seattle, Shanghai and Milan. The concept is larger than the standard cafe, boasts city-specific architecture and decor and draws customers with a little more dough than the typical latte sipper.

The original five roasteries have averaged 8,000 visitors per day with consumer spend about three to four times that of a classic cafe, CNBC reported

The upscale sites test innovative products before Starbucks releases them in the broader market; tems like cascara and nitro cold brews first proved their appeal in roasteries.

Why It’s Important

The Reserve Roastery isn’t a new concept, but Starbucks is breaking ground in Chicago. The store will be Starbucks’ biggest, host its tallest cask at 56 feet and include the first curved escalator in the Midwest.

"You see the pipes that shoot the beans from floor to floor; the interior, the colors, the lighting," Shauna McKenzie-Lee, general manager of the Chicago Roastery, told WLS-TV of the store experience. 

The concept aligns well with Starbucks’ reprioritization under CEO Kevin Johnson.

Since taking over in 2017, Johnson has reacted quickly to market demands, replicating well-performing projects and scrapping failed experiments. His strategy has grown U.S. traffic and China same-stores sales in the face of competitive pressure. Shares have risen 30% year-to-date.

What’s Next

Despite confirming in 2018 that it aimed to open 30 roasteries worldwide, Starbucks has no immediate plans for new sites.

“Right now, we’re just committed to six,” Johnson said Tuesday, according to Gulf News

The stock was trading 0.63% higher at $83.84 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Starbucks Investors Breathe Sigh Of Relief Amid Report Of No SEC Inquiry

Analysts Drink Up Starbucks' Solid Quarter

Photo courtesy of Starbucks. 

Posted-In: CNBC coffee Gulf News WLS-TVNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Veterans Day Deals: Businesses Say Thanks With Free Coffee, Pizza, Clothing And Dental Work
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Ford, Starbucks And More
Uber Shares Hit The Curb After Earnings, But Trade Optimism Continues To Lift Market
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Starbucks, Wayfair And More
Starbucks Tops Estimates Growing Traffic For The Second Consecutive Quarter
Analysts Drink Up Starbucks' Solid Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Strong Demand For Disney's Streaming Service Could Bode Well For Consumer Spending