Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Best Buy Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, But Tariffs Remain A Concern
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 27, 2019 11:55am   Comments
Share:
Best Buy Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, But Tariffs Remain A Concern

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) shares hit a 52-week high Tuesday after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.

Tariffs At Front Of Mind For Best Buy Analysts 

High-quality growth is priced into Best Buy shares, as investors are “increasingly willing to pay a premium” for the retailer's sustained growth and momentum, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Curtis Nagle said in a Tuesday note. 

The analyst said he does not necessarily disagree with this sentiment, but Nagle added the company is now trading at premium levels and said he sees potential headwinds in the form of more tariff pressure in 2020, weakness in TVs and gaming and high expectations set at the company’s analyst day in September.

Bank of America reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price target from $70 to $84.

Tariffs remain the biggest catalyst for Best Buy shares, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem said in a Tuesday note, adding that he's waiting for more clarity. 

“Thus far, it appears Best Buy is effectively managing the tariff situation, and considering more cautious second-quarter commentary, it appears that underlying trends are proving better-than-feared on the back of continued job/wage growth, higher consumer confidence and solid cost management,” the analyst said. 

Wells Fargo reiterated a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $85.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Bradley Thomas had a similar sentiment, saying he believes the company is positioned for a strong holiday season, but risk from tariffs exists at a valuation that KeyBanc views as reasonable. 

KeyBanc maintained a Sector Weight rating.

Raymond James Bullish On Best Buy's Future

The holidays came early this year for Best Buy investors, with another beat-and-raise in the third quarter, Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock said in a Tuesday note. 

Tariff concerns and a softening of the television cycle are a factor, the analyst siad, but he added that the company will continue to take market share in services, driving multiple expansion. The high end of fourth-quarter guidance implies the retailer will see comp growth during the holiday quarter, he said. 

Raymond James maintained a Strong Buy on Best Buy with a $100 price target.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Scot Ciccaarelli said Best Buy’s raised guidance attempts to assume the worst-case scenario for potential tariffs.

Although the fourth quarter is difficult to predict for Best Buy, the company’s track record and service opportunities have RBC aggressively looking for an opportunity to become more constructive on the company, the analyst said. 

RBC maintained a Sector Perform rating and raised the price target from $74 to $86.

Tigress: Upside Still Exists

Key investments in digital initiatives and omni-channel fulfillment are driving strong results for Best Buy, said Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth

The Dec. 15 tariff on primarily consumer electronics will likely be delayed, as recent negotiations between the U.S. and China have been favorable, the analyst said. 

"I believe further upside exists from current levels and would be an aggressive buyer below $75 a share ahead of the upcoming holiday season." 

Best Buy shares were down 1.4% at $80.43 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Roku Analyst Breaks Down What Black Friday Deals Mean For The Stock

How Video Game Stocks Perform Heading Into The Holiday Shopping Season

Photo by Miosotis Jade via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for BBY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019MaintainsNeutral
Nov 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
Nov 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BBY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Bradley ThomasAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY)

Trump, China Comments On Trade Continue To Be A Tailwind For Market
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
19 Essential Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dick's Sporting Goods Jumps On Earnings Beat; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session