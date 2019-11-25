Market Overview

Bank Of America Sees Upside In Dick's Sporting Goods, Upgrades Stock

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 11:18am   Comments
Bank of America analysts downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to Neutral in August but the research firm now sees three reasons to turn bullish again on the retailer.

The Analyst

Robert Ohmes upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $43 to $55.

The Thesis

The case for turning bullish on Dicks' stock is based in part on expectations for recent success of its premium footwear decks to continue into next year, Ohmes wrote in the note. The company's premium footwear deck is found in 250 stores today and could expand to another 100 locations next year.

Second, Dicks' Yeezy launch in September was a "big success" as the company sold a notable amount of shoes within hours of launch, the analyst wrote. In fact, the company's second Yeezy launch resulted in the sale of every last shoe.

Third, the broader apparel category continues to perform well across multiple brands. Nike's sportswear products remain a strong seller while adidas is enjoying continued momentum. In addition, Dicks' private label expansion is seeing a "strong response" from consumers.

The research firm's revised $55 price target is based on a multiple of around 15 to 16 times fiscal 2021 EPS of $3.55. This represents a premium to the stock's 10-year historical average of 14 times and justified amid expectations for same-store sales momentum to accelerate.

Price Action

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods were trading higher by more than 1% at $39.82.

Latest Ratings for DKS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2019ReiteratesPositive
Nov 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DKS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apparel Bank of America retail Robert OhmesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

