Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arvinas TPD Therapies Have Great Potential, Guggenheim Says In Bullish Initiation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Arvinas TPD Therapies Have Great Potential, Guggenheim Says In Bullish Initiation

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares have been on a tear ever since the company issued a platform update in late October.

The Analyst

Guggenheim Securities analyst Michael Schmidt initiated coverage of Arvinas with a Buy rating and $50 price target. 

The Thesis

Arvinas, a small-cap, early clinical-stage biotech, is focused on developing PROTAC-based targeted protein degradation therapies, an emerging therapeutic modality of great potential, Schmidt said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)

TPD therapies, according to the analyst, have potential advantages over traditional inhibitors with respect to "dosing, potential side effects, drug resistance mechanisms and ability to address undruggable targets," the analyst said. 

See Also: Biotech Stock On The Radar: Nabriva And Its Novel Antibiotic Portfolio

The company has two early stage assets in the pipeline: ARV-110, an androgen receptor degrader for treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, or nCRPC; and ARV-471, an estrogen receptor degraded for treating ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients.

Initial data for ARV-110 is due in the first half of 2020 and ARV-471 data is due in the second half of 2020, Schmidt said. 

"ARVN is taking a conservative, step-wise approach towards clinical development that may mitigate some near-term development risks, in our view," the analyst said. 

Guggenheim's base-case scenario assumes peak sales potential of $1.5 billion in PoS-adjusted worldwide sales of ARV-110 and ARV-471 in 2037, with $800 million attributable to the former and the rest to the latter.

Additionally, Schmidt sees PROTAC for neurology indications, additional partnerships and rest of the pipeline serving as potential sources of upside from its current valuation.

Price Action

Arvinas shares were trading 0.32% higher at $34.78 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Link: Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 25, 2019

Latest Ratings for ARVN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ARVN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Guggenheim Securities Michael SchmidtAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARVN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 25, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Extended Again, Zymeworks' Positive Readout, Enanta Misses Earnings Estimate
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Patent Win For Cellectis, Hepion Proves Efficacy In Animal Model, Job Cuts At Neon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VIPSCLSADowngrades14.0
ALNYBMO CapitalMaintains143.0
CWHCitiMaintains14.0
CBAYEvercore ISI GroupDowngrades
SSWBank of AmericaDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

True Leaf Secures 3 Health Canada Licenses To Cultivate, Process, Sell Medical Marijuana