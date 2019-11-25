Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 25, 2019
Upgrades
- Baird changed the rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) from Neutral to Outperform. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.18) in the year-ago quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.84 and a 52-week-low of $10.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $49.20 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from Hold to Buy. CACI International earned $2.66 in the first quarter, compared to $3.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CACI International is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $236.79 and a 52-week-low of $138.39. CACI International's stock last closed at $231.37 per share.
- For CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, CF Industries Holdings had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current market cap for CF Industries Holdings is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.15 and a 52-week-low of $38.90. CF Industries Holdings's stock last closed at $44.95 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from Market Perform to Outperform. Deckers Outdoor earned $2.71 in the second quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Deckers Outdoor is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.75 and a 52-week-low of $110.87. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $159.54 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The current market cap for Dick's Sporting Goods is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $29.69. Dick's Sporting Goods's stock last closed at $39.41 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Energizer Holdings had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. Energizer Holdings's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.28 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. Energizer Holdings's stock last closed at $50.19 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, EQM Midstream Partners had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. EQM Midstream Partners's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.15 and a 52-week-low of $22.47. EQM Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $22.95 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) from Neutral to Outperform. The total market value of Equitrans Midstream's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.47 and a 52-week-low of $9.54. Equitrans Midstream's stock last closed at $9.87 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, FirstEnergy had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. FirstEnergy's market cap stands at $26.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $35.33. FirstEnergy's stock last closed at $47.35 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Hasbro had an EPS of $1.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The total market value of Hasbro's outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.87 and a 52-week-low of $76.84. Hasbro's stock last closed at $96.12 per share.
- Barclays upgraded the stock for JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. JD.com earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. JD.com's market cap stands at $45.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.43 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. JD.com's stock last closed at $31.95 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Kimco Realty had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current market cap for Kimco Realty is at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.86 and a 52-week-low of $14.29. Kimco Realty's stock last closed at $21.30 per share.
- Loop Capital changed the rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Lyft's EPS was ($0.41). The total market value of Lyft's outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. Lyft's stock last closed at $46.46 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) from Neutral to Buy. Nutrien earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. Nutrien's market cap stands at $27.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.00 and a 52-week-low of $43.96. Nutrien's stock last closed at $46.56 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, NVIDIA showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NVIDIA is at $123.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.55 and a 52-week-low of $124.46. NVIDIA's stock last closed at $210.89 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for ProSight Global Inc (NYSE: PROS) from Neutral to Buy. ProSight Global's market cap stands at $681.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. ProSight Global's stock last closed at $16.13 per share.
- Loop Capital upgraded the stock for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Hold to Buy. Snap earned ($0.04) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.12) in the year-ago quarter. Snap's market cap stands at $21.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Snap's stock last closed at $15.26 per share.
- Stifel upgraded the stock for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Wendy's had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current market cap for Wendy's is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.96. Wendy's's stock last closed at $20.92 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Wingstop showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Wingstop is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.43 and a 52-week-low of $56.95. Wingstop's stock last closed at $74.46 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Weingarten Realty had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. Weingarten Realty's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.11 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. Weingarten Realty's stock last closed at $30.91 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Zscaler's outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.54 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. Zscaler's stock last closed at $46.32 per share.
Downgrades
- For American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, American Eagle Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of American Eagle Outfitters's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $14.64 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) from Buy to Neutral. Columbia Sportswear earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Columbia Sportswear's outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.74 and a 52-week-low of $80.03. Columbia Sportswear's stock last closed at $90.71 per share.
- For Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS), BTIG Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Essex Property Trust showed an EPS of $3.35, compared to $3.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Essex Property Trust is at $21.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $334.17 and a 52-week-low of $235.51. Essex Property Trust's stock last closed at $310.78 per share.
- For Evergy Inc (NYSE: EVRG), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, Evergy showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Evergy is at $14.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.81 and a 52-week-low of $54.57. Evergy's stock last closed at $64.47 per share.
- Compass Point downgraded the stock for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Kite Realty Gr Trust had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The total market value of Kite Realty Gr Trust's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.77 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. Kite Realty Gr Trust's stock last closed at $18.88 per share.
- For Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Mantech Intl earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mantech Intl's outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.28 and a 52-week-low of $48.25. Mantech Intl's stock last closed at $77.36 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) from Outperform to Neutral. Medicines Co earned ($0.72) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.70) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Medicines Co's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.85 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. Medicines Co's stock last closed at $68.55 per share.
- For The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. For the third quarter, Medicines Co had an EPS of ($0.72), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.70). The total market value of Medicines Co's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.85 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. Medicines Co's stock last closed at $68.55 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Noble Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Noble Midstream Partners's outstanding shares is at $957.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.30 and a 52-week-low of $20.40. Noble Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $21.81 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Netflix's outstanding shares is at $125.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $385.99 and a 52-week-low of $231.23. Netflix's stock last closed at $310.48 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Oasis Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Oasis Midstream Partners's outstanding shares is at $582.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.26. Oasis Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $16.35 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) from Outperform to In-Line. Public Service Enterprise earned $0.98 in the third quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Public Service Enterprise is at $32.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.88 and a 52-week-low of $49.23. Public Service Enterprise's stock last closed at $60.41 per share.
- For Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Prudential Financial earned $3.22 in the third quarter, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Prudential Financial's outstanding shares is at $36.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.39 and a 52-week-low of $75.61. Prudential Financial's stock last closed at $94.94 per share.
- Sandler O'Neill changed the rating for Sterling Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SBT) from Buy to Hold. Sterling Bancorp earned $0.28 in the third quarter. The total market value of Sterling Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $488.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.78 and a 52-week-low of $6.65. Sterling Bancorp's stock last closed at $9.90 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) from Neutral to Sell. SITE Centers earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SITE Centers is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $10.71. SITE Centers's stock last closed at $14.43 per share.
Initiations
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arvinas is set at $50.00. In the third quarter, Arvinas showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to ($62.38) from the year-ago quarter. Arvinas's market cap stands at $696.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.19. Arvinas's stock last closed at $34.67 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE). The price target is set at $15.20 for Azure Power Global. For the second quarter, Azure Power Global had an EPS of ($0.25), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.16). The total market value of Azure Power Global's outstanding shares is at $530.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. Azure Power Global's stock last closed at $12.89 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Evercore is set at $96.00. For the third quarter, Evercore had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The total market value of Evercore's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.90 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. Evercore's stock last closed at $78.51 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN). The price target is set at $27.00 for Flexion Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Flexion Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.00), compared to ($1.15) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Flexion Therapeutics is at $655.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.82 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Flexion Therapeutics's stock last closed at $16.81 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Canada Goose Holdings is set at $47.00. Canada Goose Holdings earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Canada Goose Holdings's outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.26 and a 52-week-low of $31.67. Canada Goose Holdings's stock last closed at $36.94 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE: HLI) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Houlihan Lokey is set at $49.00. Houlihan Lokey earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Houlihan Lokey is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.31. Houlihan Lokey's stock last closed at $47.58 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU). The price target is set at $257.00 for Lululemon Athletica. Lululemon Athletica earned $0.96 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lululemon Athletica's outstanding shares is at $25.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.71. Lululemon Athletica's stock last closed at $219.90 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: MMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Magellan Midstream is set at $69.00. In the third quarter, Magellan Midstream showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Magellan Midstream's outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $54.25. Magellan Midstream's stock last closed at $61.20 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). The price target is set at $22.00 for ON Semiconductor. For the third quarter, ON Semiconductor had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. ON Semiconductor's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.54 and a 52-week-low of $15.06. ON Semiconductor's stock last closed at $20.81 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on OPKO Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK). The price target is set at $2.50 for OPKO Health. OPKO Health earned ($0.05) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.08) in the year-ago quarter. OPKO Health's market cap stands at $945.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.33. OPKO Health's stock last closed at $1.61 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST). The price target is set at $35.00 for Oyster Point Pharma. The current market cap for Oyster Point Pharma is at $387.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.01 and a 52-week-low of $13.26. Oyster Point Pharma's stock last closed at $14.89 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Oyster Point Pharma is set at $40.00. The current market cap for Oyster Point Pharma is at $387.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.01 and a 52-week-low of $13.26. Oyster Point Pharma's stock last closed at $14.89 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST). The price target is set at $26.00 for Oyster Point Pharma. The current market cap for Oyster Point Pharma is at $387.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.01 and a 52-week-low of $13.26. Oyster Point Pharma's stock last closed at $14.89 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL). The price target is set at $12.00 for Purple Innovation. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Purple Innovation's EPS was $0.16. The current market cap for Purple Innovation is at $389.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Purple Innovation's stock last closed at $8.10 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on QIWI PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI). The price target is set at $27.00 for QIWI. In the third quarter, QIWI showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. QIWI's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.25 and a 52-week-low of $12.93. QIWI's stock last closed at $19.88 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for RAPT Therapeutics is set at $33.00. The current market cap for RAPT Therapeutics is at $276.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. RAPT Therapeutics's stock last closed at $20.43 per share.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for RAPT Therapeutics is set at $35.00. The current market cap for RAPT Therapeutics is at $276.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. RAPT Therapeutics's stock last closed at $20.43 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for RAPT Therapeutics is set at $26.00. The total market value of RAPT Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $276.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. RAPT Therapeutics's stock last closed at $20.43 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE: RJF) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Raymond James Financial is set at $91.00. In the fourth quarter, Raymond James Financial showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Raymond James Financial's outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.00 and a 52-week-low of $69.11. Raymond James Financial's stock last closed at $88.42 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Stifel initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC). The price target is set at $83.00 for Teladoc Health. In the third quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. Teladoc Health's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.86 and a 52-week-low of $42.08. Teladoc Health's stock last closed at $81.46 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME). The price target is set at $65.00 for Zymeworks. In the third quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of ($0.54), compared to ($0.47) from the year-ago quarter. Zymeworks's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.25 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. Zymeworks's stock last closed at $42.13 per share.
