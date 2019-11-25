Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 9:34am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Baird changed the rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) from Neutral to Outperform. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.18) in the year-ago quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.84 and a 52-week-low of $10.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $49.20 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from Hold to Buy. CACI International earned $2.66 in the first quarter, compared to $3.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CACI International is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $236.79 and a 52-week-low of $138.39. CACI International's stock last closed at $231.37 per share.
  • For CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, CF Industries Holdings had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current market cap for CF Industries Holdings is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.15 and a 52-week-low of $38.90. CF Industries Holdings's stock last closed at $44.95 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from Market Perform to Outperform. Deckers Outdoor earned $2.71 in the second quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Deckers Outdoor is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.75 and a 52-week-low of $110.87. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $159.54 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The current market cap for Dick's Sporting Goods is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $29.69. Dick's Sporting Goods's stock last closed at $39.41 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Energizer Holdings had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. Energizer Holdings's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.28 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. Energizer Holdings's stock last closed at $50.19 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, EQM Midstream Partners had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. EQM Midstream Partners's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.15 and a 52-week-low of $22.47. EQM Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $22.95 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) from Neutral to Outperform. The total market value of Equitrans Midstream's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.47 and a 52-week-low of $9.54. Equitrans Midstream's stock last closed at $9.87 per share.
  • Mizuho changed the rating for FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, FirstEnergy had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. FirstEnergy's market cap stands at $26.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $35.33. FirstEnergy's stock last closed at $47.35 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Hasbro had an EPS of $1.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The total market value of Hasbro's outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.87 and a 52-week-low of $76.84. Hasbro's stock last closed at $96.12 per share.
  • Barclays upgraded the stock for JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. JD.com earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. JD.com's market cap stands at $45.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.43 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. JD.com's stock last closed at $31.95 per share.
  • Compass Point changed the rating for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Kimco Realty had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current market cap for Kimco Realty is at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.86 and a 52-week-low of $14.29. Kimco Realty's stock last closed at $21.30 per share.
  • Loop Capital changed the rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Lyft's EPS was ($0.41). The total market value of Lyft's outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. Lyft's stock last closed at $46.46 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) from Neutral to Buy. Nutrien earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. Nutrien's market cap stands at $27.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.00 and a 52-week-low of $43.96. Nutrien's stock last closed at $46.56 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, NVIDIA showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NVIDIA is at $123.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.55 and a 52-week-low of $124.46. NVIDIA's stock last closed at $210.89 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for ProSight Global Inc (NYSE: PROS) from Neutral to Buy. ProSight Global's market cap stands at $681.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. ProSight Global's stock last closed at $16.13 per share.
  • Loop Capital upgraded the stock for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Hold to Buy. Snap earned ($0.04) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.12) in the year-ago quarter. Snap's market cap stands at $21.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Snap's stock last closed at $15.26 per share.
  • Stifel upgraded the stock for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Wendy's had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current market cap for Wendy's is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.96. Wendy's's stock last closed at $20.92 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Wingstop showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Wingstop is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.43 and a 52-week-low of $56.95. Wingstop's stock last closed at $74.46 per share.
  • Compass Point changed the rating for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Weingarten Realty had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. Weingarten Realty's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.11 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. Weingarten Realty's stock last closed at $30.91 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Zscaler's outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.54 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. Zscaler's stock last closed at $46.32 per share.
  •  

Downgrades

  • For American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, American Eagle Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of American Eagle Outfitters's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $14.64 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) from Buy to Neutral. Columbia Sportswear earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Columbia Sportswear's outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.74 and a 52-week-low of $80.03. Columbia Sportswear's stock last closed at $90.71 per share.
  • For Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS), BTIG Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Essex Property Trust showed an EPS of $3.35, compared to $3.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Essex Property Trust is at $21.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $334.17 and a 52-week-low of $235.51. Essex Property Trust's stock last closed at $310.78 per share.
  • For Evergy Inc (NYSE: EVRG), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, Evergy showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Evergy is at $14.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.81 and a 52-week-low of $54.57. Evergy's stock last closed at $64.47 per share.
  • Compass Point downgraded the stock for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Kite Realty Gr Trust had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The total market value of Kite Realty Gr Trust's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.77 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. Kite Realty Gr Trust's stock last closed at $18.88 per share.
  • For Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Mantech Intl earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mantech Intl's outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.28 and a 52-week-low of $48.25. Mantech Intl's stock last closed at $77.36 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) from Outperform to Neutral. Medicines Co earned ($0.72) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.70) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Medicines Co's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.85 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. Medicines Co's stock last closed at $68.55 per share.
  • For The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. For the third quarter, Medicines Co had an EPS of ($0.72), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.70). The total market value of Medicines Co's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.85 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. Medicines Co's stock last closed at $68.55 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Noble Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Noble Midstream Partners's outstanding shares is at $957.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.30 and a 52-week-low of $20.40. Noble Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $21.81 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Netflix's outstanding shares is at $125.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $385.99 and a 52-week-low of $231.23. Netflix's stock last closed at $310.48 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Oasis Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Oasis Midstream Partners's outstanding shares is at $582.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.26. Oasis Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $16.35 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) from Outperform to In-Line. Public Service Enterprise earned $0.98 in the third quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Public Service Enterprise is at $32.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.88 and a 52-week-low of $49.23. Public Service Enterprise's stock last closed at $60.41 per share.
  • For Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Prudential Financial earned $3.22 in the third quarter, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Prudential Financial's outstanding shares is at $36.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.39 and a 52-week-low of $75.61. Prudential Financial's stock last closed at $94.94 per share.
  • Sandler O'Neill changed the rating for Sterling Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SBT) from Buy to Hold. Sterling Bancorp earned $0.28 in the third quarter. The total market value of Sterling Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $488.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.78 and a 52-week-low of $6.65. Sterling Bancorp's stock last closed at $9.90 per share.
  • Compass Point changed the rating for SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) from Neutral to Sell. SITE Centers earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SITE Centers is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $10.71. SITE Centers's stock last closed at $14.43 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arvinas is set at $50.00. In the third quarter, Arvinas showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to ($62.38) from the year-ago quarter. Arvinas's market cap stands at $696.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.19. Arvinas's stock last closed at $34.67 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE). The price target is set at $15.20 for Azure Power Global. For the second quarter, Azure Power Global had an EPS of ($0.25), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.16). The total market value of Azure Power Global's outstanding shares is at $530.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. Azure Power Global's stock last closed at $12.89 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Evercore is set at $96.00. For the third quarter, Evercore had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The total market value of Evercore's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.90 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. Evercore's stock last closed at $78.51 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN). The price target is set at $27.00 for Flexion Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Flexion Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.00), compared to ($1.15) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Flexion Therapeutics is at $655.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.82 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Flexion Therapeutics's stock last closed at $16.81 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Canada Goose Holdings is set at $47.00. Canada Goose Holdings earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Canada Goose Holdings's outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.26 and a 52-week-low of $31.67. Canada Goose Holdings's stock last closed at $36.94 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE: HLI) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Houlihan Lokey is set at $49.00. Houlihan Lokey earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Houlihan Lokey is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.31. Houlihan Lokey's stock last closed at $47.58 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU). The price target is set at $257.00 for Lululemon Athletica. Lululemon Athletica earned $0.96 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lululemon Athletica's outstanding shares is at $25.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.71. Lululemon Athletica's stock last closed at $219.90 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: MMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Magellan Midstream is set at $69.00. In the third quarter, Magellan Midstream showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Magellan Midstream's outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $54.25. Magellan Midstream's stock last closed at $61.20 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). The price target is set at $22.00 for ON Semiconductor. For the third quarter, ON Semiconductor had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. ON Semiconductor's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.54 and a 52-week-low of $15.06. ON Semiconductor's stock last closed at $20.81 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on OPKO Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK). The price target is set at $2.50 for OPKO Health. OPKO Health earned ($0.05) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.08) in the year-ago quarter. OPKO Health's market cap stands at $945.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.33. OPKO Health's stock last closed at $1.61 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST). The price target is set at $35.00 for Oyster Point Pharma. The current market cap for Oyster Point Pharma is at $387.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.01 and a 52-week-low of $13.26. Oyster Point Pharma's stock last closed at $14.89 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Oyster Point Pharma is set at $40.00. The current market cap for Oyster Point Pharma is at $387.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.01 and a 52-week-low of $13.26. Oyster Point Pharma's stock last closed at $14.89 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST). The price target is set at $26.00 for Oyster Point Pharma. The current market cap for Oyster Point Pharma is at $387.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.01 and a 52-week-low of $13.26. Oyster Point Pharma's stock last closed at $14.89 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL). The price target is set at $12.00 for Purple Innovation. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Purple Innovation's EPS was $0.16. The current market cap for Purple Innovation is at $389.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Purple Innovation's stock last closed at $8.10 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on QIWI PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI). The price target is set at $27.00 for QIWI. In the third quarter, QIWI showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. QIWI's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.25 and a 52-week-low of $12.93. QIWI's stock last closed at $19.88 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for RAPT Therapeutics is set at $33.00. The current market cap for RAPT Therapeutics is at $276.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. RAPT Therapeutics's stock last closed at $20.43 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for RAPT Therapeutics is set at $35.00. The current market cap for RAPT Therapeutics is at $276.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. RAPT Therapeutics's stock last closed at $20.43 per share.
  • UBS initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for RAPT Therapeutics is set at $26.00. The total market value of RAPT Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $276.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. RAPT Therapeutics's stock last closed at $20.43 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE: RJF) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Raymond James Financial is set at $91.00. In the fourth quarter, Raymond James Financial showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Raymond James Financial's outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.00 and a 52-week-low of $69.11. Raymond James Financial's stock last closed at $88.42 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Stifel initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC). The price target is set at $83.00 for Teladoc Health. In the third quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. Teladoc Health's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.86 and a 52-week-low of $42.08. Teladoc Health's stock last closed at $81.46 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME). The price target is set at $65.00 for Zymeworks. In the third quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of ($0.54), compared to ($0.47) from the year-ago quarter. Zymeworks's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.25 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. Zymeworks's stock last closed at $42.13 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + ARVN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Extended Again, Zymeworks' Positive Readout, Enanta Misses Earnings Estimate
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Patent Win For Cellectis, Hepion Proves Efficacy In Animal Model, Job Cuts At Neon
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Endo's Cellulite Treatment Accepted For Review, Diffusion Pharma Reports Positive Glioblastoma Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ROSTDA DavidsonMaintains113.0
HLXBarclaysUpgrades
TAPBarclaysDowngrades54.0
TIFGuggenheimDowngrades
FLMorgan StanleyMaintains43.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week