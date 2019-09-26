Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MKM: SAFE Banking Act A Net Positive, But Muted Response From Cannabis Investors

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2019 11:22am   Comments
Share:
MKM: SAFE Banking Act A Net Positive, But Muted Response From Cannabis Investors
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The investor response to the House of Representatives' passage of a bill to ease banking restrictions on cannabis companies was mostly muted because it was expected, and the real test will come in the Senate, MKM Partners said Thursday.

The measure, which would make it easier for cannabis businesses to use the banking system and is known as the SAFE Banking Act, passed the House Wednesday, 321-103.

If it ultimately is signed into law, the bill would be good for the U.S. cannabis industry, analyst Bill Kirk said in a Thursday note — 

both for the added banking services it would allow, and the pro-cannabis momentum it would signal in Washington.

Senate Test Complicated by Impeachment

But further progress may be harder, the analyst said. 

“Its passage through the House was largely expected, with the real test (the Senate) yet to come,” Kirk said. 

The move to the Senate comes at a particularly interesting time, with much of Washington’s attention, including that of the Congress, now focused on a presidential impeachment inquiry that House leaders announced this week.

House Democrats are pursuing the impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump in relation to his discussions with the president of Ukraine over that country’s possible investigation of Trump’s potential 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden.

“We believe partisan lines have likely become more rigid following the impeachment inquiry, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader (Mitch McConnell) has spoken out against cannabis in favor of hemp,” Kirk said. 

If the measure passes, the benefits would mostly accrue to smaller cannabis operators, rather than better capitalized and publicly traded companies, he said. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Not Triggering for Canopy-Acreage Deal

As it is written, MKM doesn't see the bill as a "triggering event" for the contingency-based Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) acquisition of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF).

Ontario-based Canopy earlier this year struck a $3.4-billion deal granting it the right to acquire New York-based Acreage after a "triggering event" occurs: U.S. legislation that legalizes cannabis. This bill likely isn't that event, Kirk said. 

Related Links: 

House Approves SAFE Banking Act; Cannabis Industry Rep Says 'We Cannot Afford To Wait Any Longer'

Canopy Growth CEO Talks Leadership Concerns, Vaping, Beverages, Acreage Deal 

Latest Ratings for CGC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnPerform
Aug 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CGC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cannabis Government Regulations Politics Markets Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + ACRGF)

21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Canopy Growth CEO Talks Leadership Concerns, Vaping, Beverages, Acreage Deal
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Eaze Countersues DionyMed, CannTrust's License Suspended And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$21.86
-0.2
- 0.91%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.49
-1.12
- 0.38%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$9.84
-0.0294
- 0.3%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$15.66
0.0127
+ 0.08%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo
September 26, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Montego Bay, Jamaica
see all

How Much Is The Price Of An Eighth Where You Live?

By WeedMaps News' Valli Herman, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The most affordable place to buy an eighth of weed in August 2019 was once ... read more

Benzinga Cannabis' Javier Hasse To Speak At Major Events In The U.S., Jamaica, Argentina

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing its ... read more

GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy

In another milestone, cannabinoid-based drug maker GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday the European regulatory agency has given the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

FreightWaves Insiders – The Anatomy Of A Breakdown w/ TTN Fleet Solutions