Josh Brown said on Monday's "Halftime Report" he is downgrading Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) on its lackluster NBA free agency performance.

"You had room for two max deals, you got no one. No one wants to be here. It’s embarrassing," said the passionate Knicks fan. "It doesn’t matter how bad the team is, this place is packed every night. They have absolutely no problem selling merchandise, food and drink, selling TV rights."

Brown said Knicks could lose 82 games in a season and still sell out Madison Square Garden.

“There is no other franchise in the NBA that is quite like that and that is why the incentive is not there for the team to get sold or for someone to get serious about doing this the right way. They don’t have to and they will make the same amount of money either way,” he added.

The franchise and MSG are owned by James Dolan.

Still-available Kawhi Leonard coming to the Knicks would be the best-case scenario, according to Brown.

Madison Square Garden shares closed Monday down 0.06% at $279.75. The stock hit an intraday low of $271.70 Monday morning.

Photo credit: Andrés Nieto Porras from Palma de Mallorca