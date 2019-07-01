The movement of players in the NBA’s offseason free agency period is so riveting it can rival the play on the court.

With over $3 billion in deals made in just one day, this year's NBA free agency is arguably the most exciting one yet, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving set to join the Brooklyn Nets, immediately creating a new superteam in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Kemba Walker announced he's leaving the Charlotte Hornets to join the Boston Celtics, replacing Irving. The Celtics also added Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford (four years, $109 million) in the process.

Potentially even more shocking was DeAngelo Russell joining the Golden State Warriors, after the team traded perennial playoff star Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies. Klay Thompson is staying put in the Bay, signing a five-year $190-million deal with the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler is going at it alone, starting his own movement in Miami after signing with the Heat.

Sour Apples

The biggest story for many was the lack of moves made by the New York Knicks. Fans of the struggling franchise were certain this would be the year to acquire a superstar, but owner James Dolan was hesitant to sign Durant due to his recent Achilles injury. Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) actually fell more than 1% Monday morning.

The Houston Rockets were also notably absent from making a big move, and presumably will go after an additional piece before the free agency period ends.

All eyes turn to Kawhi Leonard, who is debating whether or not to head home to Los Angeles and sign with the Clippers or the Lakers, or come back and go for another title run in Toronto.

Other Moves

JJ Redick signs two-year, $26.5 million deal with New Orleans

Patrick Beverly signs three-year, $40 million deal with Los Angeles Clippers

Khris Middleton signs four-year, $178 million deal with Milwaukee

Trevor Ariza signs two-year, $25 million deal with Sacramento

Malcolm Brogdon signs a four-year, $85 million deal with Indiana

Thomas Bryant signs two-year, $25 deal with Washington

Harrison Barnes signs four-year, $88 million deal with Sacramento

