Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

America's Car-Mart Shares Rev As Buckingham Takes Bullish Stance

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2019 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
America's Car-Mart Shares Rev As Buckingham Takes Bullish Stance

Buckingham Research Group started coverage of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) — the “Buy Here, Pay Here” used car dealership chain — with a chirp of the tires Thursday. 

The Analyst

Buckingham’s Hugh Miller initiated coverage of America’s Car-Mart with a Buy rating and $103 target price.

The Thesis

Buckingham views Car-Mart as an “attractive franchise” that could deliver 15-percent average EPS growth in 2020 and 2021, and one that has some recession-proof qualities, Miller said in the Thursday initiation note. 

Car-Mart management takes a slow, disciplined approach to dealership growth, the analyst said, adding that he sees per-store revenue growing with help of the company’s rollout of an online credit application and new online inventory catalog. 

Declining credit costs could also boost the chain, Miller said. 

The company’s target market — low-credit score customers — is shrinking, which has sharpened competition for subprime and nonprime financing, the analyst said.  

Car-Mart's relatively small portfolio size positions it for healthy growth despite industry headwinds, Miller said.

“Importantly, we believe CRMT is able to achieve our growth outlook via internal funding sources, placing the company at an advantage to capitalize on an eventual recession, as its peers tend be heavily dependent on the asset backed securities market." 

Price Action

America’s Car-Mart shares were surging 9.94 percent to $93.23 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Online Auto Sales: BTIG Bullish On TrueCar, CarGurus

Fund Manager From 'The Big Short' Warns On Subprime Auto Loan Concerns

Latest Ratings for CRMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Aug 2018Janney CapitalUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buckingham Research Group Hugh MillerAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRMT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 28, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Guggenheim: Paychex Guidance Suggests 2020 Growth Will Be Driven By Oasis Business