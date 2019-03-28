Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 28, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2019 9:18am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at B. Riley FBR upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from Neutral to Buy. SeaWorld shares rose 2.5 percent to $25.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) from Hold to Buy. Trex shares fell 4.83 percent to close at $59.51 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Desjardins upgraded Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) from Hold to Buy. Stars Group shares rose 1 percent to $17.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ: QTNA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Quantenna Communications shares rose 18.1 percent to $24.20 in pre-market trading.
  • PiperJaffray upgraded Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) from Neutral to Overweight. Hilltop shares rose 1.92 percent to close at $18.03 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Susquehanna downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from Positive to Neutral. FedEx shares fell 1.2 percent to $174.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham downgraded Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ: QTNA) from Strong Buy to Hold. Quantenna Communications shares rose 18 percent to $24.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) from Buy to Hold. RYB Education shares fell 3.5 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Roth Capital downgraded Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ: QTNA) from Buy to Neutral. Quantenna Communications shares rose 18 percent to $24.19 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Buckingham initiated coverage on America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for America's Car-Mart is set to $103. America's Car-Mart shares closed at $84.80 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Teva Pharmaceutical is set to $18. Teva Pharmaceutical shares closed at $16.00 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Ventas is set to $61. Ventas shares closed at $64.28 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set to $32. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust closed at $31.00 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Frontdoor is set to $40. Frontdoor shares closed at $32.76 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Affimed is set to $8. Affimed shares closed at $4.17 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG) with a Buy rating. The price target for GALAPAGOS set to $161. GALAPAGOS shares closed at $95.62 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for RealPage set to $60. RealPage shares closed at $60.80 on Wednesday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Medicines Company is set to $80. Medicines Company shares closed at $26.97 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aptiv is set to $93. Aptiv closed at $77.71 on Wednesday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

