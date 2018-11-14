Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Online Auto Sales: BTIG Bullish On TrueCar, CarGurus

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2018 2:54pm   Comments
Share:
Online Auto Sales: BTIG Bullish On TrueCar, CarGurus
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2018
65 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Related
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

BTIG initiated coverage Tuesday of digital automotive marketplace companies TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) and CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) with bullish stances. 

The Analyst

BTIG's Margin Fong initiated coverage of TrueCar with a Buy rating and $13 price target.

The analyst also initiated coverage of CarGurus with a Buy rating and $48 price target.

TrueCar

At a time when investors are "skittish toward all things auto-related," TrueCar stands out as a growth story, Fong said in the initiation note.

The company holds a 2.6-percent market share of the new and used car market, the analyst said. TrueCar should be able to grow its share despite the overall market performance, as 57 percent of all new car shoppers visit TrueCar during the buying process, but only 9 percent of visitors enter a transaction, he said. 

Each 100-basis point increase in conversation will translate to 7-percent revenue growth, which implies the company merely needs to execute better to grow, the analyst said. 

The company's growth outlook remains strong despite the stock's 12-percent decline in reaction to the third-quarter earnings report after TrueCar indicated it's no longer targeting a 20-percent growth rate next year, Fong said.

Investors may be overlooking encouraging trends in the quarter, including key performance indicators like new cars sold per franchise dealer that performed better than the overall industry, according to BTIG. 

CarGurus

CarGurus is the leading car marketplace site based on traffic and engagement, but ranks third by revenue, Fong said in a separate initiation note.

This should be seen as an "anomaly" that will be fixed over time given CarGurus' multiple growth catalysts ahead, the analyst said — including the fact that the company reaches less than half of all car buying site visitors, with 37 million monthly unique visitors.

The company's 15-percent compounded annual revenue growth rate pales in comparison to the 50-percent-plus rate among the two market leaders, which implies the potential for "significant gains at others' expense."

CarGurus is targeting five international markets, with more regions likely to be added over time, Fong said.

The U.K., Germany and Canada markets alone represent a $1-billion aggregate opportunity, he said. 

An international focus should help the company achieve "blue sky" revenue of $1.2 billion in 2023, with a $163-million international contribution, and EBITDA move above 30 percent, according to BTIG. 

Price Action

TrueCar shares were trading higher by 1.17 percent at the time of publication Wednesday, while CarGurus shares were down 7.24 percent. 
Related Links: 

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgraders For November 14, 2018

CarGurus Scores Bullish Ratings On Positive Earnings

Latest Ratings for CARG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018BTIG ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2018RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Aug 2018RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CARG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: auto sales automotive btig e-commerceAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRUE + CARG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2018
65 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2018
10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMTDMorgan StanleyUpgrades65.0
APOMorgan StanleyDowngrades34.0
ARMKBairdUpgrades44.0
CGMorgan StanleyDowngrades23.0
EIXEdward JonesDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Long-Term And Short-Term Shifts Are Setting Up To Impact Trucking Markets: Panel