Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Optimistic On BlackLine's Growth Strategy, Market Positioning

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2019 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Optimistic On BlackLine's Growth Strategy, Market Positioning

Conversations with customers and partners indicate that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ: BL)'s vision and technology are aligned with end-market demand, according to Oppenheimer.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer’s Koji Ikeda maintains a Perform rating on BlackLine.

The Thesis

BlackLine recently hosted its annual InTheBlack London conference for its European customers, as well as investor meetings with CFO Mark Partin. The meetings inspired confidence in the company’s growth strategy, market positioning and expanding partner channel, Ikeda said in a Thursday note. 

Customers and partners report “high satisfaction levels," suggesting that BlackLine is well-positioned, the analyst said. The company has good upsell and cross-sell potential within the installed base, as well as an expanding partner channel pipeline, he said. 

Ikeda said Oppenehimer has come across a potentially large new BlackLine customer. 

"Anecdotally, we came across a very large enterprise in the life sciences vertical that is looking to rip-and-replace a legacy application, stating that BlackLine's speed of innovation is attractive."

BlackLine can sustain healthy growth and cash generation while gaining market share, the analyst said. 

The company's products and technology vision appear aligned with rising demand for “next-gen accounting-as-a-service technology, business optimization and digital transformations in the finance department,” he said. 

Oppenheimer is maintaining a Perform rating on BlackLine since 2019 is an execution year for the company, Ikeda said. 

Price Action

BlackLine shares were up 1.39 percent at $48.79 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Autozone, Vivint Solar, Ship Finance International And More

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Latest Ratings for BL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Goldman SachsReinstatesBuy
Jan 2019Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Nov 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Koji Ikeda OppenheimerAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BL)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Autozone, Vivint Solar, Ship Finance International And More
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BIIBCantor FitzgeraldDowngrades0.0
WEXSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains215.0
GISCredit SuisseMaintains52.0
OWells FargoMaintains78.0
HASWells FargoMaintains82.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Recovery A Challenge After Deadly Cyclone Hits Africa