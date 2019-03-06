Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Autozone, Vivint Solar, Ship Finance International And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2019 7:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he is a buyer of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP).

Instead of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR), Cramer would rather buy First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR). He is not bullish on the industry.

Cramer doesn't trust shipping stocks so he doesn't want to buy Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL).

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) does much better than the REITs Cramer likes so he wants to do more work before he makes the decision.

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) has a 4 percent yield and a good balance sheet, said Cramer.

Cramer is willing to endorse Blackline Inc (NASDAQ: BL). He explained that buyers are hoping that it could be bought by a larger company.

Instead of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG), Cramer would buy Autozone (NYSE: AZO).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

