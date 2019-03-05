36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) rose 48.5 percent to $3.86 in pre-market trading after climbing 173.68 percent on Monday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 40 percent to $2.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 31.76 percent on Monday.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares rose 38.3 percent to $4.46 in pre-market trading after climbing 25.98 percent on Monday.
- Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) rose 12 percent to $35.52 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) shares rose 10.6 percent to $38.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 10.6 percent to $6.80 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 10.5 percent to $8.95 in pre-market trading. Axsome Therapeutics is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 14.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 9.1 percent to $26.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q4 results.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares rose 7.7 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Immunogen from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 7.3 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 6.7 percent to $2.38 in pre-market trading after climbing 70.23 percent on Monday.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) rose 6.3 percent to $2.03 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.2 percent to $13.70 in pre-market trading.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 5.7 percent to $76.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 5.5 percent to $12.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a $300 million buyback plan.
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) rose 5.2 percent to $20.46 in pre-market trading.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 4.2 percent to $14.28 in pre-market trading. Qutoutiao is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) shares rose 4.1 percent to $17.76 in pre-market trading.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) rose 4.1 percent to $74.96 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 4 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.02 percent on Monday.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) rose 3.6 percent to $74.98 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) shares fell 41.8 percent to $3.96 after reporting a Q4 loss of $4.47 per share.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 28 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Mizuho downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $11 to $5.
- Gaia Inc (NASDAQ: GAIA) fell 11.4 percent to $10.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q4 earnings miss.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) fell 8.6 percent to $3.74 in pre-market trading after reporting receipt of Nasdaq delisting notifcation.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 7.9 percent to $4.57 in pre-market trading after surging 52.62 percent on Monday.
- Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) fell 7.6 percent to $30.50 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of 13.56 million shares of common stock via selling shareholders.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares fell 7.6 percent to $2.06 in pre-market after surging 70.23 percent on Monday.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 5 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) fell 5 percent to $103.77 in pre-market trading.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 4.5 percent to $19.47 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $125 million common stock offering.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 3.5 percent to $19.30 in pre-market trading. Carl Icahn lowered stake in Hertz Global from 35.2 percent to 28.91 percent.
- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) fell 3.4 percent to $48.15 in pre-market trading after announcing an offering of 4.88 million shares by selling stockholders.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell 3.2 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo downgraded Uniti Group from Market Perform to Underperform.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) shares fell 2.9 percent to $12.77 in pre-market trading.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) fell 2.6 percent to $154.51 in pre-market trading. salesforce.com reported upbeat earnings and sales for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.