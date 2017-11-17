Market Overview

Confidence In Blackline Grows As Total Addressable Market Seen Approaching $20 Billion
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2017 2:52pm   Comments
The Week Ahead For November 13: Conferences, Earnings and IPO Events To Watch
A Preview Of An Important Upcoming Event: The William Blair Growth Stock Conference
BlackLine (BL) Investor Presentation - Slideshow (Seeking Alpha)

Cloud-based accounting software maker Blackline Inc (NASDAQ: BL) hosted a user conference this week, which has left sell-side analysts upbeat about the company's prospects.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brent Bracelin has an Overweight rating on shares, and raised his price target from $39 to $47.

Related Link: MuleSoft And BlackLine 2 SaaS Plays 'Making It Look Easy' Since Their IPOs

The Thesis

Following attendance of Blackline's user conference, spending two days with customers, partners and management, Braceline said three compelling growth drivers emerged, increasing his confidence in the sustainability of high growth through 2020.

The catalysts include:

  • Increasingly symbiotic relationship between the company and SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP), which fetches the company 19 percent of its total sales;
  • Expansion in the footprint at large enterprises, aided by Deloitte and KPMG; and
  • Broader opportunity to automate repetitive accounting functions, opening up a $18.5 billion untapped total addressable market, or TAM, opportunity.

"These new inputs give us an upward bias to the consensus estimate of 28.6% growth in 2018 and reinforce our view that BL should be a core holding for growth investors," Braceline said.

The Price Action

Blackline, which IPOed in late 2016, offering 8.6 million shares at $17 apiece, debuted on Wall Street with a gain of over 39 percent. The shares have done well since, climbing steadily and recording a gain of 36 percent in the year-to-date period.

Latest Ratings for BL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017KeyBancMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2017JMP SecuritiesUpgradesMarket PerformMarket Outperform
Jun 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy

Posted-In: Brent Bracelin KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

