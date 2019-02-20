Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moody's: Leveraged Loan Market Creating Risks For US Banks
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 20, 2019 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Moody's: Leveraged Loan Market Creating Risks For US Banks
Related XLF
Best Sector ETFs For February: Let's Get Cyclical
What's Behind The Bank ETF's Rally?
Financials And Real Estate Valuation - Update (Seeking Alpha)

Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and Moody’s Investors Service issued a warning to investors on Wednesday that U.S. banks are entering territory not seen since prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

Moody’s said U.S. corporate leverage now exceeds levels seen prior to the financial crisis, creating direct and indirect risks for American banks. Fortunately, Moody’s associate managing director Andrea Usai said banks are much better-positioned to handle these risks than they were in 2008.

“US banks' healthy earnings and strong capital buffers should be adequate to absorb the direct risks from leveraged loans on their books and their holdings of collateralized loan obligations,” Usai wrote Wednesday.

Indirect Risk

Still, Moody’s cautioned that if economic conditions in the U.S. were to materially worsen leveraged lending exposure “would rise appreciably” and potentially create indirect risks for banks. Moody’s said a collapse of the leveraged loan market could spill into other loan markets or asset classes.

The U.S. leveraged loan market has ballooned to an all-time high of $2 trillion thanks to favorable credit conditions in a booming economy. Banks hold only a small fraction of the outstanding leveraged loans and are generally much healthier thanks to post-crisis regulations such as the Dodd-Frank Act requiring banks to have access to more liquid capital on their balance sheets. In May 2018, President Donald Trump signed a bill rolling back many of the Dodd-Frank regulations on banks with less than $250 billion in assets.

Red-Hot Bank Stocks

Big banks are off to a hot start to 2019, suggesting investors aren’t particularly concerned about the leveraged loan market at this point. Here’s a look at how some key investments are performing year-to-date:

  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is up 7.4 percent.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) up 7.7 percent.
  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) up 18.2 percent.
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) up 18.8 percent.
  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) up 23.8 percent.
  • Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) up 11.1 percent.

Related Links:

Is US Unemployment So Low That A Recession Is Unavoidable?

A Recession In 2019? Analysts Aren't Convinced

Posted-In: Andrea Usai dodd-frank act Moody'sAnalyst Color Top Stories Economics Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + C)

Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
In Wake Of SunTrust/BB&T Merger, Financials Weak On Lower Bond Yields
Stocks Falter As Trade Tension, European Growth Worries Mount
Investor Movement Index January Summary
Saia's Earnings Are Solid; Schneider Gets An Uplift From Merrill Lynch
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Groupon, Citigroup And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DOBarclaysUpgrades0.0
OIIBarclaysUpgrades0.0
RIGBarclaysUpgrades0.0
CTLRBC CapitalDowngrades0.0
ECLJP MorganDowngrades167.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lululemon, Ulta Valuations Send Nomura To The Sidelines