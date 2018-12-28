Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Recession In 2019? Analysts Aren't Convinced
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 28, 2018 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
A Recession In 2019? Analysts Aren't Convinced
Related SPY
Experts Break Down What To Expect From Politics In 2019
Buying Opportunity Or 1987 Again? Bulls, Bears Battle On PreMarket Prep
Beware The Young Bear! (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
Experts Break Down What To Expect From Politics In 2019
Buying Opportunity Or 1987 Again? Bulls, Bears Battle On PreMarket Prep
The Market Is Down! Round Up The Usual Suspects! (Seeking Alpha)

Six months ago, when the S&P 500 was around 2,702, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said one word would dominate the stock market in the second half of 2018: recession.

Colas’ prediction was spot-on, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) down 8.4 percent since that time on fears of an economic slowdown in coming quarters.

Despite the fear that has crippled the market in recent weeks, there seems to be very little evidence suggesting an actual U.S. recession is imminent.

Stocks Cheaper Than A Year Ago

Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, told CNBC Friday that the U.S. economy seems relatively stable for the time being.

“Is growth slowing to a point where 2019 is going to be a potential recession? We don’t believe so at the moment,” Park said.

In terms of stock prices, Park said the S&P is going to start off 2019 at about a 25-percent earnings multiple discount to where it was a year ago.

No Imminent Recession

Megan Greene, chief economist at Manulife Asset Management, told Bloomberg Friday that the risk of a U.S. recession is not nearly as high as investors seem to fear.

“The market volatility and corrections aren’t actually a macro story. The macroeconomic fundamentals in the U.S. look pretty good ... the yield curve’s incredibly flat, and I think it could invert next year. That doesn’t mean a recession is imminent, of course. It means it’s coming eventually." 

US Better Off Than Europe

Geoff Yu, head of the U.K. investment office at UBS Wealth Management, told Bloomberg that UBS sees no risk of an imminent recession in Europe — and the U.S. economy is on even better footing.

“We think that it’s a minor slowdown,” Yu said. “Ultimately, it looks like the fundamental buyers are starting to come in.”

Longer-Term Perspective

As for DataTrek's Colas, he’s taking a much longer-term perspective on stocks heading into 2019.

In the firm's Friday newsletter, Colas said the S&P 500 has generated a compound annual total return of just 5.52 percent over the past 20 years.

“The last two decades have been some of the worst for nominal long-term returns in U.S. stocks since the periods ending in the late 1970s (6.5-6.8 percent CAGRs) and the late 1940s (2.4-4 percent), which includes the Great Depression,” Colas said. 

“Average trailing 20-year CAGRs since 1928 are 10.7 percent nominal/7.3 percent real, so the last 20 years are also well below average levels." 

You wouldn’t know it by looking at recent stock market action, but it seems that the U.S. economy is stable for now. And even after a 10-year bull market, the stock market may not be nearly as overheated as it seems if investors take a longer-term perspective.

Related Links:

Buying Opportunity Or 1987 Again? Bulls, Bears Battle On PreMarket Prep

Market Strategist: Here's What Matters Most For Investors In 2019

Posted-In: BloombergAnalyst Color Futures Top Stories Economics Markets Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + QQQ)

Experts Break Down What To Expect From Politics In 2019
Buying Opportunity Or 1987 Again? Bulls, Bears Battle On PreMarket Prep
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports
What's In Store For 2019? The Pros Debate
Presidents Vs. The Fed: We've Been Here Before
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 300 Points
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ADBEDZ BankUpgrades0.0
CWSTStifel NicolausUpgrades32.0
WINGWedbushUpgrades69.0
ASHJP MorganUpgrades0.0
PEGIBank of AmericaUpgrades18.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 150 Points; Obalon Therapeutics Shares Plunge