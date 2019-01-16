Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bullish KeyBanc Says Square's Macro Risks Can Be Overcome

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Bullish KeyBanc Says Square's Macro Risks Can Be Overcome
Related SQ
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Dynavax, Starbucks And More
4 Tech Stocks That Are Showing Signs Of Life Right Now
Payments sector mulls Fiserv/First Data merger (Seeking Alpha)

Although Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) faces macro headwinds, they could be offset by company-specific factors and do not impact 2019 gross payment volume projections, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

Analyst Josh Beck maintains an Overweight rating on Square with an unchanged $115 price target. 

The Thesis

Failure rates increased during the last recession, but could be easily offset by an increased large-merchant mix, Beck said in a Tuesday note. 

During the last recession, GDP was down 5 percent, resulting in a 270-basis point increase in failure rates among businesses with four or less employees, the analyst said. A correlation analysis indicates that while failure rates could increase by around 50 bps with a 120 bps decline in GDP for companies with zero to four employees, failure rates decline by 60 percent with an increase in average employee size to five to nine employees.

The decline in formation rates could be offset by an expanding TAM, Beck said. Square could face a headwind of around 50 bps to growth if business formation decelerates by about 4 percent, he said, adding that this can be mitigated by the large number of expanded use cases.

Square’s GPV has grown by 20-30 percent in the last seven quarters and is projected to grow by 28 percent in 2019, according to KeyBanc. 

Price Action

Square shares were trading up 1.8 percent at $67.15 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Dynavax, Starbucks And More

4 Tech Stocks That Are Showing Signs Of Life Right Now

Photo courtesy of Square.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019NomuraMaintainsBuyBuy
Nov 2018NomuraMaintainsBuyBuy
Nov 2018BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Josh Beck KeyBanc Capital Markets paymentsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Dynavax, Starbucks And More
4 Tech Stocks That Are Showing Signs Of Life Right Now
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Square And GDX
As Square Rises 12%, This Chart Suggests Its Rally Will Fizzle
Mid-Day Market Update: Resources Connection Rises Following Q2 Results; Arcus Biosciences Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; U.S. Adds 312,000 New Jobs In December
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHWKeyBancMaintains450.0
ACNCitigroupUpgrades169.0
CGBDJP MorganUpgrades15.5
NLYJP MorganUpgrades10.5
NTNXMorgan StanleyUpgrades58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Stays In Sideways Trend As Draghi Sees Economy Weaker Than Expected