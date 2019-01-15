Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Dynavax, Starbucks And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Dynavax Projects HEPLISAV-B Inflection In 2019, While CEO Eddie Gray Continues To Search For SD-101 Partners (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is too low to sell, but he doesn't have a catalyst.

Instead of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT), Cramer would rather buy Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), which is the only steel company he is willing to recommend.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) is trading too low and it's a part of the bear market in biotech, said Cramer. He said its peanut allergy medication is going to be very big.

In terms of risk-reward, there's probably $2 down and maybe $5 up for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), said Cramer.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) has a terrific franchise and it's going to do just fine, said Cramer.

Cramer is not willing to recommend any Chinese stocks, but if you had to own one, it would be Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). He's worried about the trade talks because a breakdown would hurt the stock.

Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYSE: CWEN) pays 9 percent dividend and Cramer sees that as a red flag. He doesn't know if the company is doing well.

Instead of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ), Cramer would buy IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX).

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Bank Of America, JPMorgan, Merck, Stratasys: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 15