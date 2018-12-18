Darden Restaurants Raises Guidance After Q2 Earnings Beat
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported its fiscal second-quarter adjusted EPS above estimates, despite a higher-than-expected tax rate.
The Analyst
Stephens’ Will Slabaugh maintained an Overweight rating on Darden Restaurants, with an unchanged $135 price target.
The Thesis
Darden’s Q2 results indicated 3.5 percent growth in Olive Garden same-store sales versus the consensus forecast of around 3 percent. At 92 cents per share, the company’s adjusted EPS beat expectations by 2 cents, mainly on strong revenues, Slabaugh said.
Quarterly costs remained broadly in-line, while there was a headwind of around 4 cents per share due to higher taxes. LongHorn recorded same-store sales growth of 2.9 percent, ahead of the consensus estimate of 2.2 growth. Cheddar's business remained soft as expected.
Following the upbeat quarterly performance, Darden once again raised its FY2019 EPS guidance. The company upped its same-store sales projection to 2.5 percent growth, while revising EPS guidance from $5.52-$5.65 to $5.60-$5.70. This compares favorably with the consensus expectation of $5.65.
Darden continues to target total sales growth of 5 percent-5.5 percent, Slabaugh mentioned.
Price Action
Shares of Darden Restaurants rose 5.4 percent Tuesday afternoon to $104.23.
Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr
Latest Ratings for DRI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
|Nov 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Oct 2018
|Loop Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for DRI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
