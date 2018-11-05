Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Strategist: Sino-American Trade War Is Market's 'Most Difficult Headwind'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2018 9:47am   Comments
Share:
Strategist: Sino-American Trade War Is Market's 'Most Difficult Headwind'
Related SPY
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Daily State Of The Markets: Garden-Variety So Far, But... (Seeking Alpha)
Related FXI
Emerging Markets? More Like Diverging Markets
US, China Announce New Tariffs: Wall Street Reacts
Precious Metals Vs. Base Metals: The China Risk Factor (Seeking Alpha)

President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to meet later this month in Argentina, but investors hoping for a swift resolution to the trade dispute may want to reconsider, according to Nobel Prize winner Michael Spence.

Talks Will Continue 'For Some Time'

Spence, a co-recipient of the 2001 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, told CNBC in a Monday interview that the trade dispute between U.S. and China will continue "for some time."

China was expected to modify its governance and economic systems about 15 years ago to better position itself to deal with trade disputes, Spence said. 

"[But] it's pretty clear that's not going to happen, so what we have is a much more complicated challenge, working out mutually beneficial arrangements between very different systems." 

Analyst: China The 'Most Difficult Headwind'

Bull analyst Art Hogan of B. Riley FBR separately told CNBC in a "Trading Nation" segment that China is the "most difficult headwind" for the market. Without any "clear and concise" developments on the Sino-American trade front, the markets could experience another test to the downside, Hogan said. 

Those who were expecting a trade deal with China to be finalized ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections are likely to be disappointed, he said. But any "whiff of constructive news" should be sufficient to help jolt the market forward, as a trade deal is likely to be reached eventually, Hogan said. 

B. Riley FBR's chief market strategist said he expects the S&P 500 index to move higher by 10 percent from its current level to end the year at the 3,000 level, trading at 3,300 by the end of 2019. This outlook is based on expectations for a resolution with China, and in the absence of any final deal, Hogan said his 2018 and 2019 year end targets would need to be lowered. 

Related Links:

What China's Proposed 50% Cut To Car Purchase Tax Could Mean For Automakers

Pro: Why Retail Investors Should Worry More About Wages Than Tariffs

Posted-In: Analyst Color Government Regulations Emerging Markets Top Stories Economics Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FXI + SPY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
October Unemployment Rate Unchanged; Economist Says Fed Will Likely Read Data As 'Modestly Inflationary'
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge, All Eyes On Jobs Report
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise As Investors Await Earnings
An Ugly October Punishes A Slew Of Sector ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RHTKeyBancDowngrades0.0
OSPNImperial CapitalUpgrades19.0
BABAKeyBancMaintains203.0
LXFRKeyBancMaintains30.0
ADMSMizuhoDowngrades18.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Rally Fizzles As Apple's Guidance Seen Weak; Mixed Signals On China Keep Market Buzzing