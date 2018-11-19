Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis Is Set For 'Higher Returns And Growth,' Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2018 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Novartis Is Set For 'Higher Returns And Growth,' Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade
Related NVS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2018
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs
Morning Call For Monday, Nov. 19 (TalkMarkets)

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has been on a tear since hitting a year-over-year nadir in June. As the drugmaker rides positive partnerships, drug approvals and trial successes, one analyst is projecting good health in the near-term. 

The Analyst 

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh upgraded Novartis from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from 86 to 110 Swiss francs ($86.40 to $110.51). He also added Novartis to the GS Conviction List.

The Thesis

Novartis should sustain top-line growth with a “reinvigorated” pharmaceutical business driven by both recently launched products and multiple late-stage candidates, Parekh said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Goldman Sachs values Novartis' late-stage candidates $1 billion ahead of the consensus. 

Despite the possible emergence of generic competitors for Novartis’ largest product, Gilenya, the analyst estimates a 5-percent compound annual growth rate in pharma revenue.

Novartis is also expected to profit from group-wide margin improvements, Parekh said. 

“With 80 percent of incremental pharma revenues (through 2018E-22E) likely to be sourced from high-margin specialty products (such as gene therapy AVXS-101 for SMA), we believe the pharma business’s margin profile will benefit disproportionately over this period." 

The Sandoz generics segment is seen to provide additional flexibility, while Novartis’ structural execution, capital allocation, acquisition strategy and Alcon spinoff are expected to bolster total shareholder returns, the analyst said. 

“We ultimately see a more focused company with higher returns and growth, meriting a premium valuation to large-cap EU pharma." 

Price Action

Novartis was up 0.55 percent at $88.23 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Novartis To Buy Endocyte In $2.1B Deal

New Class of Migraine Drug Creates Four-Way Pharma Development Race

Photo via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for NVS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralConviction Buy
Sep 2018CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Sep 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesUnderperformBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Keyur ParekhAnalyst Color Upgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2018
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: SITC Presentations Pick Up Pace, Sandoz' Voluntary Recall
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These November PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BBCIBCUpgrades0.0
BKNGWells FargoUpgrades0.0
DARJP MorganUpgrades25.0
EEXBarclaysDowngrades12.0
HPCredit SuisseUpgrades65.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Are The Biggest International Stocks Traded Over-The-Counter?