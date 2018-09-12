Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Downgrades Lam Research, Eyes Downturn In Memory Market
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 12, 2018 1:22pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Downgrades Lam Research, Eyes Downturn In Memory Market
Related LRCX
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2018
Semi stocks slide on Goldman downgrades (Seeking Alpha)

Goldman Sachs lowered its coverage view Wednesday on the semiconductor capital equipment space from Attractive to Neutral and dropped its bullish stance on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX).

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari downgraded Lam Research from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $224 to $180.

The Thesis

Lam has one of the best management teams in Goldman’s coverage universe and will likely continue to gain market share in the etch and deposition markets, Hari said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Yet Goldman is taking a more negative view of the group as a whole, and Hari said Lam is unlikely to outperform in the current environment.

“While there was initially hope that Samsung’s decision to push out DRAM spending was specific to the company and was related to node transition issues as opposed to supply/demand issues, we now envision a more broad-based correction in memory capex in 2019, as memory manufacturers digest what we perceive to be excess capacity in NAND and to a lesser extent DRAM,” the analyst said. 

Goldman’s 2019 and 2020 EPS estimates for Lam are 15 percent and 23 percent below the consensus, respectively.

In the longer term, Goldman is still constructive on the industry beyond the next six to 12 months. Until then, Lam and other stocks in the space will likely struggle to hit earnings targets, Hari said. 

Price Action

Lam Research shares were trading down 3.1 percent at $150.63 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Baird Cuts Micron Price Target On Softening Memory Market

Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio

Latest Ratings for LRCX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LRCX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Toshiya HariAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LRCX)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2018
Memory Exposure Drives BofA Downgrade Of Lam Research, Applied Materials; Analyst Says KLA-Tencor A Defensive Pick
Jim Cramer Weighs In On NuStar Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, United Rentals And More
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AMD, Seagate, Sprint, Nike, Zynga, More
Morgan Stanley Prefers Lam Research Over Applied Materials, Says Semi Equipment Stocks Are Headed For Rangebound Period
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LRCX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'I'm Smarter Than He Is': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Says He Could Beat Trump, Then Walks It Back