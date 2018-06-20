Market Overview

3 Reasons Why Goldman Sachs Turned Bullish On Ansys
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 20, 2018 11:46am   Comments
3 Reasons Why Goldman Sachs Turned Bullish On Ansys
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018
Baird: Aspen Technology Has 'Compelling' Risk-Reward
ANSYS +1.4% as Goldman moves to Buy (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of engineering simulation software company ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) are likely to outperform, according to Goldman Sachs. 

The Analyst

Analyst Gabriela Borges upgraded Ansys from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target to $207.

The Thesis

Ansys is the most insulated from long-term competitive threats from large technology computing platforms such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Borges said, citing conversations with customers, channel partners and consultants.

Borges attributed her forecast for continued outperformance to three factors: 

  • Company-specific efforts to improve positioning and productivity.
  • A positive secular outlook supported by new price points that aid increased penetration, the tie-up with PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) and the long-term opportunity presented by safety-critical machine learning applications.
  • The potential for margin improvement after troughing in 2018. 

Ansys has enacted a sales force realignment for targeted improvement in key market segments, an increased technical salesforce and hiked channel investments, the analyst said. 

Goldman Sachs is 3 percent above the Street in its EPS estimate for fiscal 2018 and 6 percent above consensus for fiscal 2019 EPS.

Although the stock appears expensive, Borges said its premium to peers on a next-12-month free cash flow basis is in-line with historical averages. The multiples will hold if estimates are upwardly revised, she said. 

The Price Action

Ansys shares were up more than 3 percent at $182.10 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Photo by Tmilnthorp/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for ANSS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2018BerenbergUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

