Shares of engineering simulation software company ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) are likely to outperform, according to Goldman Sachs.

Analyst Gabriela Borges upgraded Ansys from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target to $207.

Ansys is the most insulated from long-term competitive threats from large technology computing platforms such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Borges said, citing conversations with customers, channel partners and consultants.

Borges attributed her forecast for continued outperformance to three factors:

Company-specific efforts to improve positioning and productivity.

A positive secular outlook supported by new price points that aid increased penetration, the tie-up with PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) and the long-term opportunity presented by safety-critical machine learning applications.

(NASDAQ: PTC) and the long-term opportunity presented by safety-critical machine learning applications. The potential for margin improvement after troughing in 2018.

Ansys has enacted a sales force realignment for targeted improvement in key market segments, an increased technical salesforce and hiked channel investments, the analyst said.

Goldman Sachs is 3 percent above the Street in its EPS estimate for fiscal 2018 and 6 percent above consensus for fiscal 2019 EPS.

Although the stock appears expensive, Borges said its premium to peers on a next-12-month free cash flow basis is in-line with historical averages. The multiples will hold if estimates are upwardly revised, she said.

Ansys shares were up more than 3 percent at $182.10 at the time of publication Wednesday.

