Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Ford, Shake Shack And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said it's all right to buy Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).
He likes Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS). He would hold the stock.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is a great company and a great stock, said Cramer.
Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) is a great industrial company and it continues to move higher, said Cramer.
Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is too expensive, thinks Cramer. He added that it traded higher on a short squeeze.
Cramer said that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) trades badly, but he likes its business.
BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is up 60 percent and Cramer sees no signs of slowing down.
