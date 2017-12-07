Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Ford, Shake Shack And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2017 7:36am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said it's all right to buy Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

He likes Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS). He would hold the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is a great company and a great stock, said Cramer.

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) is a great industrial company and it continues to move higher, said Cramer.

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is too expensive, thinks Cramer. He added that it traded higher on a short squeeze.

Cramer said that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) trades badly, but he likes its business.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is up 60 percent and Cramer sees no signs of slowing down.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

