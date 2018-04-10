Market Overview

Tesla's Back In Favor, But Goldman Sachs Is Still Selling
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 10, 2018 12:04pm   Comments
Related TSLA
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2018
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Fitbit, Mattel, Twitter And More
Goldman Sachs still gloomy on Tesla (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has rebounded nearly 20 percent since reporting first-quarter production figures last week. One analyst won’t back the rally.

The Rating

Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino maintained a Sell rating on Tesla and lowered the price target from $205 to $195.

The Thesis

Tamberrino attributes the recovery to Tesla’s reiterated production rate target of 5,000 Model 3s per week and its announced ability to achieve its goals without a 2018 debt or equity raise. By his assessment, neither strategy will hold.

The analyst expects Tesla to achieve a second-quarter sustainable production rate below Q1's 2,000-vehicle end rate. Amid February’s Fremont line improvements, 1,400 is more likely, Tamberrino said. 

“While this is an improvement from our previous forecast (adjusted accordingly), it is below revised consensus forecasts as well as below bullish investors’ expectations, in our view," the analyst said in a Tuesday note. 

Between Model 3 cash burn and growth targets, Tamberrino said he expects Tesla to raise capital at some point this year.

Model S and X demand could be stunted by rising competition and the loss of the electric vehicle tax credit in the back half of the year, he said. 

Price Action

At the time of publication, Tesla shares were trading up 4.53 percent at $302.77.

Bernstein: 'Uncertainties Loom Ahead' For Tesla Following Q1 Delivery Report

A Model 3 Miss, Capital Questions And Factory Shutdowns: What Wall Street Says About Tesla's Q1 Deliveries

Photo by John Cummings/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2018Vertical GroupInitiates Coverage OnSell
Apr 2018JefferiesUpgradesUnderperformHold
Mar 2018Standpoint ResearchUpgradesSellUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: David Tamberrino Goldman SachsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

