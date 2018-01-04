Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Q4 Model 3 Miss: Adam Jonas Says Buy The Dip
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 04, 2018 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Q4 Model 3 Miss: Adam Jonas Says Buy The Dip
Related TSLA
Could Today See DJIA at 25,000? Major Milestone Draws Near For Index
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Tesla in focus after Model 3 production target pushed back (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a miss in Model 3 deliveries and delayed production ramp Wednesday, triggering a sharp sell-off.

But even in its weakness, the emerging automaker impressed some of the Street’s more skeptical analysts.

The Rating

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Tesla with a $379 price target but advised buying on the pullback.

The Thesis

Tesla exceeded Morgan Stanley estimates for Model S, Model X and even Model 3 deliveries, the last of which outperformed by 55 percent. The aggregate deliveries suggest a 10-percent revenue beat for the fourth quarter.

At the same time, Tesla closed the term with a Model 3 production rate more than 50 percent above Jonas’ first-quarter delivery forecast, heralding another potential earnings beat.

As anticipated, the firm delayed its 5,000-unit-per-week production goal, and while the new second-quarter projections still double Morgan Stanley’s expectations, the firm’s bullishness doesn’t resonate with Jonas, even when compounded by recent success.

“While there is a ton of attention around the ramp of Model 3 in early 2018, we continue to believe the greater risk to the stock involves encroachment from tech firms with adjacent data monetization opportunities in the mobility ecosystem,” Jonas wrote.

He anticipates extreme volatility in 2018 as Tesla alleviates bottlenecks and drives cash inflow while suffering increased competition.

Price Action

At time of publication, shares were trading down 1.7 percent at a rate of $311.81.

Related Links:

Munster Remains 'Upbeat' On Tesla Despite Model 3 Concerns

Morgan Stanley On Autos: Expect Autonomous 'Noise,' 'Idiosyncratic’ Returns

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Oct 2017Standpoint ResearchDowngradesHoldSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Adam Jonas Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Could Today See DJIA at 25,000? Major Milestone Draws Near For Index
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
The Market In 5 Minutes: Jobless Claims, Trump And Bannon, Intel And AMD
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
7 Stocks To Watch For January 4, 2018
9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.