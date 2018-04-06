HC Wainwright: Why The Upside Potential For Palatin Technologies Is Nearly Fivefold
Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for diseases with significant unmet medical needs, boasts a lead asset, bremelanotide, that has an "arousing number of major boxes checked," according to H.C. Wainwright.
The Analyst
H.C. Wainwright & Co's Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage of Palatin Technologies' stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
The Thesis
Bremelanotide, a treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in women, offers investors a "derisked opportunity" for three reasons, Pantginis said in the initiation note. They are:
- A New Drug Application was already filed with the FDA on March 26.
- Two Phase 3 studies yielded positive results.
- A North American partnership is already in place with AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG).
- Regional partnerships in China and Korea are already established.
Four more potential catalysts are not presently reflected in Palatin's share price, Pantginis said:
- Expectations for a partnership in Europe.
- The potential to become the first company to have a first-in-class and best-in-class drug for an unaddressed market.
- Expectations for full FDA approval.
- A management team with proven execution.
Price Action
Shares of Palatin Technologies were trading higher by 3.33 percent at the time of publication Friday.
Latest Ratings for PTN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|H.C. Wainwright
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jun 2015
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2015
|Canaccord Genuity
|Initiates Coverage on
|Buy
