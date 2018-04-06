Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) stock was trading higher by more than 3 percent early Friday morning. The provider of trading technology and execution services said Thursday afternoon it will begin offering customers the ability to trade bitcoin directly against multiple currencies in addition to Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple And Bitcoin Cash.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent in reaction to its fiscal second quarter earnings report. The company said after Thursday's close it earned 89 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $839.563 million versus expectations of 74 cents per share and $836.02 million.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) stock gained nearly 4 percent in reaction to the company's fiscal second quarter earnings report. The supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets said it earned $1.02 per share in the quarter on revenue of $629.3 million versus expectations of 97 cents per share and $612.8 million.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) gained more than 3 percent after New York Post said the casino operator is being targeted for an acquisition by rival MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). According to the publication's sources, the acquisition talks are being conducted through "back-channel approaches."

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) gained 3 percent after H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5.00 price target.

Related Links:

The Market In 5 Minutes: More Tariffs, Job Growth Slows, Longfin, Valeant And More

18 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session