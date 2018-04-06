Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) from Perform to Outperform. Universal Display rose 0.27 percent to $101.60 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) from Hold to Buy. Patterson shares rose 2.33 percent to $22.88 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) from Neutral to Buy. Prologis shares fell 0.63 percent to close at $61.76 on Thursday.
- Mizuho upgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX) from Underperform to Neutral. Valeant shares rose 0.38 percent to $15.85 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE: HYH) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Halyard Health shares rose 1.02 percent to close at $45.45 on Thursday.
- Bank of America upgraded GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) from Neutral to Buy. Gol Linhas shares rose 0.73 percent to close at $12.49 on Thursday.
- Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) from Neutral to Buy. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 0.13 percent to close at $166.23 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Neutral to Underweight. Xilinx shares fell 2.48 percent to $68.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) from Buy to Underperform. Sunrun shares fell 6.94 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) from Outperform to Perform. Ormat shares rose 1.44 percent to close at $57.70 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) from Neutral to Underweight. Sprague Resources shares fell 1.05 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) from Neutral to Underperform. Banc of California shares fell 0.77 percent to close at $19.35 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) with an Underweight rating. The price target for V is set to $30. Holly Energy Partners shares closed at $27.84 on Thursday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is set to $33. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers closed at $32.21 on Thursday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) with a Sell rating. The price target for Infosys is set to $14. Infosys shares closed at $17.87 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for National Storage Affiliates is set to $26. National Storage Affiliates shares closed at $25.26 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Silicon Laboratories is set to $120. Silicon Laboratories shares closed at $89.35 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Palatin Technologies is set to $5. Palatin Technologies shares closed at $1.20 on Thursday.
- Longbow Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Commercial Metals is set to $27. Commercial Metals shares closed at $20.17 on Thursday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for LogMeIn is set to $135. LogMeIn shares closed at $114.15 on Thursday.
