Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls From April 6, 2018

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2018 2:39pm   Comments
These headlines first appeared on Benzinga Pro.

  • Cantor out defending NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK), says indoximod is differentiated vs epacadostat in response rates in more heavily pretreated patient population; thinks assuming failure of indoximod may be premature, but understands shares are likely pressured.
  • Buckingham Research maintains Buy rating and $15 target price on Gol Transportes Aéreos (NYSE: GOL), implying 20 percent upside. Says Gol's underlying fundamental outlook is “aided by a continued demand recovery in the context of a heavily restructured supply backdrop and commercial initiatives.”
  • KeyBanc upgrades Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE: HYH) to Overweight, says upcoming events could raise growth expectations and restructuring and M&A efforts could drive accelerated EPS growth.
  • Mizuho out positive on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), says Incyte’s (NASDAQ: INCY) epacadostat Phase 3 failure is a positive for the company, believes this news raises the possibility of a takeout by BMS in coming months.
  • Imperial Capital maintains Outperform rating on Halcón Resources Corp. (NYSE: HK), says co. is “ready to get active on its West Quito Draw position” following acquisition.

