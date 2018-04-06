5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) from $248 to $243. Canadian Pacific Railway shares closed at $176.70 on Thursday.
- J.P. Morgan lowered the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $73 to $68. Xilinx shares closed at $70.70 on Thursday.
- Mizuho raised Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX) price target from $10 to $15. Valeant shares closed at $15.79 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital boosted NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) price target from $63 to $73. NetApp shares closed at $62.90 on Thursday.
- B. Riley raised the price target on WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) from $125 to $135. WD-40 shares closed at $133.00 on Thursday.
Price Target Changes
