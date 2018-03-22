Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Omeros Elevated By Medicare Reimbursement And OMS721 Progress, Says Maxim

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2018 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
Omeros Elevated By Medicare Reimbursement And OMS721 Progress, Says Maxim
Related OMER
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls Over 350 Points; Omeros Shares Spike Higher
Midday Gainers / Losers (03/22/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Extended Medicare reimbursement for Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER)’s OMIDRIA, along with the company’s increased focus on OMS721 trials, will act as solid short- and long-term drivers, according to Maxim Group.

The Analyst

Jason McCarthy of Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Omeros and modestly raised the stock’s price target from $24 to $25.

The Thesis

Omeros shares spiked on news that the Medicare reimbursement period for OMIDRIA — which is used to maintain pupil size during cataract surgery — would be extended two years, McCarthy said in a Thursday note. 

While Omeros reported lower OMIDRIA sales in the fourth quarter, revenue recognition issues were largely to blame, the analyst said. The extended Medicare reimbursement period should lead to continued sales growth for OMIDRIA, he said. 

“With pass through status likely to be reinstated, we expect OMIDRIA to return to its previous trend of growing sales."

While this news alleviates the short-term overhang on OMIDRIA, the “real value” lies in the complement  inhibitor OMS721, McCarthy said. 

OMS271 is in trials of IgA Nephropathy, HCT-TMA and aHUS patients.

“Each of these indications represents an unmet medical need and a significant opportunity for Omeros and patients alike," McCarthy said. 

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares of Omeros were jumping 32.65 percent to $15.44. 

Related Links: 

For Eleven Biotherapeutics, Cancer Trial Outcomes Could Be 'Major Catalyst'

7 Biotech Stocks Woth Clinical Trial Outcomes In March

Latest Ratings for OMER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Maxim GroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Nov 2017H.C. WainwrightInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2017Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for OMER
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jason McCarthyAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OMER)

28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls Over 350 Points; Omeros Shares Spike Higher
Biotech Winners And Losers From Congress' Latest Funding Bill
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
21 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Omeros Spikes 37% Amid Favorable Medicare Policy In Congressional Spending Bill
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on OMER
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.