For Eleven Biotherapeutics, Cancer Trial Outcomes Could Be 'Major Catalyst'
Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO), a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based developer of targeted protein therapeutics, has been showing promising clinical data for TPT-based cancer treatments.
The stock could see significant upside if later-stage bladder cancer trials set for mid-2018 prove to be successful, according to H.C. Wainwright & Co.
The Analyst
Analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth initiated coverage of Eleven Bio with a Buy rating and $2 price target.
The Thesis
Eleven Bio’s Vicinium TPT has displayed safety and efficacy in multiple bladder cancer studies and is being evaluated through a Phase 3 VISTA study, which could prove to be a pivotal step in bladder cancer treatment, Ramakanth said in a Monday note.
“We believe the upcoming release of results from the VISTA study could be a major catalyst for the stock.”
Vicinium, like other TPTs, provides lower immunogenicity and better stability and tumor penetration, the analyst said.
In previous Phase 1 and 2 studies, Vicinium was well-tolerated, demonstrated no dose-limiting toxicities and achieved a response rate of approximately 40 percent at three months, Rakamanth said.
Price Action
Eleven Bio was trading up 7.6 percent at $1.13 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for EBIO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|H.C. Wainwright
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2016
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jan 2016
|Leerink Swann
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
