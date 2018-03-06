Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Takes Neutral Stance On Cardlytics, Cites Scaling Concerns
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Takes Neutral Stance On Cardlytics, Cites Scaling Concerns
Related
Cardlytics Has A Growing Market, 'Capable' Management, KeyBanc Says In Bullish Initiation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2018

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst is taking a cautious stance on newly public Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX).

The Analyst 

BofA's Nat Schindler initiated coverage of Cardlytics with a Neutral rating and $19 price target.

The Thesis

Cardlytics has a major growth opportunity to monetize the users of banking apps and websites, Schindler said in a Tuesday note.

The analyst said he is cautious about client concentration, pricing leverage and scaling.

Over 1,600 consumers surveyed suggested positive indicators for consumer interest, penetration and churn of the Cardlytics platform, the analyst said, citing a proprietary BofA survey. The company is monetizing its new, valuable advertising "real estate," Schindler said, but faces obstacles in the scaling of the business. 

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)'s full launch of the Cardlytics platform, scheduled for 2019, could drive 39 percent year-over-year revenue growth, a significant re-acceleration and diversification of Cardlytic's user base, according to BofA. 

"However, there could be downside if there are any delays or cancellation of the program," Schindler said. 

Although the bull-case long-term EBITDA margin of 25 percent is possible for Cardlytics, a 15-20 percent rate is more likely, the analyst said. 

The Price Action

Cardlytics shares are up about 26 percent since its Feb. 9 IPO.

The shares were up 1.96 percent at $17.13 at the time of publication midday Tuesday. 

Related Links:

7 Big Companies That Could Tap The IPO Markets In 2018

Morgan Stanley Says Hudson Ltd Catalysts Remain Elusive

Latest Ratings for CDLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Mar 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2018JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CDLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Nat SchindlerAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC + CDLX)

Powell Prompted Inflows To Financial Services ETFs
Cardlytics Has A Growing Market, 'Capable' Management, KeyBanc Says In Bullish Initiation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2018
Berkshire Hathaway's 2017: Tax Reform Windfall, Insurance Losses From Hurricanes, Younger Executives Promoted
Benzinga's Insider Buys Of The Week: Coty, Wells Fargo, CNX Resources And More
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CDLX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.