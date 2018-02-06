Food, Wearable, Drilling Firms To Launch IPOs This Week

The markets will welcome a diverse class of initiates this week with exposure to restaurants, biotech, natural resources and more. Here is a complete list of companies with initial public offerings.

Bioceres SA (BIOX) will issue more than 11.8 million shares between $10 and $12 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Argentina, the company develops and produces agricultural products including fertilizers, inoculants, seeds, treatments and insecticides.

TFI Tab Gida Yatirimlari AS (TFIG) will issue 22 million shares between $9 and $11 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The quick-service restaurant operator maintains more than 1,700 restaurants in Turkey and China with a portfolio including Sbarro, Arby’s and Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)’s Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) will issue more than 21.4 million shares between $16 and $19 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The firm designs, manufactures, sells and rents wellheads and pressure control equipment through 14 service centers in key U.S. oil and gas regions.

Huami Corp (HMI) will issue 10 million shares between $10 and $12 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Chinese company designs and manufacturers smart wearables of the Amazfit brand.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES) will issue nearly 9.3 million shares between $12 and $15 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The firm provides completion, production and drilling services to land-based exploration and production companies in unconventional resource plays.

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) will issue 5.4 million shares between $13 and $15 Friday on the Nasdaq. Based in the United Kingdom, the data analytics company provides technology for bank loyalty programs, as well as insight into consumer purchases and the efficacy of marketing campaigns.

Ipsco Tubulars Inc (IPSC) will issue nearly 23.3 million shares between $20 and $23 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Houston company produces seamless and welded pipes for gas and oil exploration companies.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) will issue nearly 4.3 million shares between $5 and $7 Friday on the Nasdaq. The medical technology firm’s endoscopy products assist in the detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and disease.

Related Links:

The Basics Of IPOs: Some Things You Should Know

3 Important Dates For All IPOs, Explained