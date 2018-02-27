Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Empire Asset Assigns Penny Stock Lipocine $21 Price Target, Buy Rating
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2018 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Empire Asset Assigns Penny Stock Lipocine $21 Price Target, Buy Rating
Related LPCN
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 am (2/27/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) is still down 57 percent since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 6-13 on Tlando’s benefit-risk profile.

But one Street analyst is not only undeterred but is encouraged by the drug’s prospects.

The Rating

Empire Asset Management’s Dr. Cathy Reese upgraded Lipocine from Hold to Buy with a $21 price target.

The Thesis

Lipocine decided to initiate FDA-requested trials addressing blood pressure and phlebotomy concerns ahead of the extended May 8 Prescription Drug User Fee Act date. Reese, who acknowledged rumors that Lipocine was investigating the validity of such demands, also questioned the legitimacy of the requests in a Monday note. 

“The FDA has not requested other approved testosterone product sponsors to complete ambulatory blood monitoring trials prior to their approvals, and LPCN’s clinical trial results do not seem to justify a request,” Reese said in a Tuesday note.

If the demands are upheld and Lipocine must complete trials ahead of approval, the PDUFA review cycle would restart and create  delays. Reese is confident in the drug’s potential.

“We believe that Tlando has a high probability of gaining an approval, whether it is on the PDUFA date or once the blood pressure and collection test tube clinical data is generated and reviewed, which we believe should occur in 2018." 

Price Action

At the time of publication, Lipocine was trading up 13.74 percent at $1.49. 

Related Links:

Lipocine Pops And Drops After LPCN 1021 Meets Primary Endpoint

The Companies That Led 2017's Biotech Rally

Latest Ratings for LPCN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Empire Asset ManagementUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2018Canaccord GenuityDowngradesBuyHold
Dec 2017H.C. WainwrightAssumesBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LPCN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Upgrades Health Care Price Target FDA Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LPCN)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Adcom Outcome For Lipcocine's Testosterone Drug Punctures Stock; Canaccord Downgrades
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Lipocine Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Delta Air Lines Tops Q4 Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LPCN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.