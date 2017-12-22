The Companies That Led 2017's Biotech Rally

One of 2017's better performers has been the biotech sector, which turned around after a disappointing 2016.

Biotech stocks fell steeply early in the year in 2016, weighed down by fears of price control and clampdowns on price gouging. Subsequently, the sector traded in a broad range, showing a lack of direction, before ending the year lower.

The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB) declined 21.6 percent in 2016 and the SPDR S&P Biotech (ETF) (NYSE: XBI) lost 15.7 percent.

A Strong Comeback

The sector has made a strong comeback in 2017, with an allaying of concerns about drug pricing and the promise that tax repatriation holds for the sector. And President Donald Trump has broached the possibility of loosening FDA regulations. Fundamentally, the sector is on safer ground, with more FDA approvals being issued and legacy products holding up despite generic competition.

New molecular entities, or NME, approvals total 42 so far this year versus 22 in 2016. NME is a drug that contains no active moiety that has been approved by FDA in any other application submitted under section 505(b) of the Act.

The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF have rebounded by 20.51 percent and 38.23 percent, respectively, year-to-date up until Dec. 15.

In comparison, the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite are up 19.52 percent and 28.86 percent, respectively, in the same timeframe.

Here are the biotech stocks that were the biggest gainers for the year.

The list excludes microcaps with market capitalization in the $50 million to $300 million range. Strictly biotech companies were considered for the list, with health care and medical diagnostics companies excluded.

Top Small-Cap Performers

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS): +681.2 percent

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL): +453.3 percent

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO): +444.4 percent

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO): +436.1 percent

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX): +387.3 percent

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY): +380.9 percent

Top Mid-Cap Performers

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB): +440.9 percent

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR): +363.7 percent

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI): +219.9 percent

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE): +217.9 percent

Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE): +208.3 percent

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE): +196.5 percent

Top Large-Cap Performers

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY): +235.4 percent

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX): +97.99 percent

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG): +74.97 percent

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV): +55.62 percent

Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO): +46.43 percent

Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ: GRFS): +35.22 percent

Top Mega-Cap Performers

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): +23.65 percent

Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS): +16.50 percent

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE): +14.53 percent

