Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adcom Outcome For Lipcocine's Testosterone Drug Punctures Stock; Canaccord Downgrades
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Adcom Outcome For Lipcocine's Testosterone Drug Punctures Stock; Canaccord Downgrades
Related LPCN
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Lipocine Shares Plummet
Midday Gainers / Losers (1/11/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN), a pharma company focusing on men's and women's health, announced Wednesday the FDA's Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee, voted against the benefit/risk profile of TLANDO, its oral testosterone product candidate for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males.

The PDUFA goal date for the candidate is set for May 8.

The Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dewey Steadman downgraded Lipocine from Buy to Hold and lowered his price target from $11 to $2.

The Thesis

The FDA panel was largely worried about the completeness and consistency of the data presented, Steadman said in a Thursday note. Panel members didn't back the drug up due to CV safety, unreliable serum readings and insufficient stopping criteria, Steadman added.

The analyst said that panel members who backed the drug had same concerns, but felt the benefits outweigh risks for hypogonadal patients.

Despite the thumbs down from the FDA panel, the drug could ultimately be approvable if appropriate blood pressure data and other items are presented to the FDA.

"However, the timing and scope of such submissions are yet to be determined and we think LPCN shares will be rangebound at current levels until a clear path to approval is forged," Canaccord Genuity said.

Price Action

Shares of Lipocine gained about 1.5 percent over the past year. The stock Thursday plunged 45 percent to $1.90.

Related Links:

Attention Biotech Investors: Brace For These January PDUFA Events

Morgan Stanley: Epizyme Has 'Blockbuster' Cancer Drug In The Making

Latest Ratings for LPCN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Canaccord GenuityDowngradesBuyHold
Dec 2017H.C. WainwrightAssumesBuyBuy
Dec 2016Canaccord GenuityAssumesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LPCN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Canaccord GenuityAnalyst Color Downgrades Health Care Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LPCN)

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Lipocine Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Delta Air Lines Tops Q4 Estimates
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2018
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on LPCN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.