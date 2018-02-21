Solid Biosciences Snags Bullish Initiation As It Develops Gene Therapy For Muscular Dystrophy
The young biotech firm Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) secured two Buy ratings Tuesday and another Wednesday.
The Rating
Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa initiated Solid Biosciences with a Buy rating and $40 price target.
The Thesis
Amusa expects gene therapies to penetrate 26.8 percent of the 2025 U.S. market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and by his assessment, Solid Biosciences’ SGT-001 is poised to seize 52.5 percent of that share of the treatment space. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Preclinical data in non-human subjects demonstrated microdystrophin expression between 10 percent and 50 percent of “normal." A 5-percent level generally signals a meaningful increase.
Considering the candidate’s AAV9 vector, muscle-specific promoter, superior microdystrophin and strong early data, Amusa ranks SGT-001 above competing treatments from both Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT), the latter of which secured FDA approval for its Exondys 51 on dystrophin increases of less than 1 percent.
Assuming a SGT-001 price of $2.1 million at its 2023 launch with 1.5-percent growth each year, Chardan anticipates peak sales of $1.962 billion in 2025.
Solid Biosciences is expected to release data for SGT-001 by the first half of 2019. Risks include the FDA’s partial clinical hold on high-dose manufacturing, as well as the AAV9 delivery method, which may delay the launch or require royalties payments, according to Chardan Capital.
Price Action
At the time of publication, shares were set to open at $23.86.
Related Links:
Attention Biotech Investors: February PDUFA Catalysts Come Calling
19 Biotech Stocks With Clinical Trial Outcomes In February
Latest Ratings for SLDB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Chardan Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Leerink Swann
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Feb 2018
|JP Morgan
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for SLDB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Chardan Capital Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Gbola Amusa SGT-001Analyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.