Goldman Sachs Gets Firm On Solid Biosciences
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 20, 2018 1:25pm   Comments
Just weeks into its life as a publicly traded company, Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) caught the eyes of four analysts who assumed coverage Tuesday with a mix of Holds and Buys.

Here is what one of the more bearish critics had to say.

The Rating

Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences with a Neutral rating and a $31 price target.

The Thesis

The biotech company’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy portfolio is led by SGT-001, a gene therapy competing with Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-Bamboo treatments.

Solid Biosciences will release Phase 1/2 interim data for its candidate in the first half of 2019 to be clinically compared with Sarepta’s interim Phase 1/2 results delivering proof of concept in the back half of 2018.

“We acknowledge SGT-001 could be a game-changing therapy for DMD patients and estimate $3.1 billion in global risk-unadjusted peak sales,” Richter wrote in a Tuesday note.

By his assessment, risks include a lack of near-term drivers coupled with ambiguity around resolution of the FDA’s partial clinical hold on high-dose manufacturing; safe, systemic administration at a high dose; and ownership of intellectual property for the AAV9 delivery method.

Price Action

At time of publication, shares of Solid Biosciences were trading down 3 percent at $24.19.

Latest Ratings for SLDB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Leerink SwannInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2018JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Feb 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SLDB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DMD Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Goldman Sachs Salveen RichterAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

