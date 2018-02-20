KeyBanc: Newly Public Gates Industrial Has Tripled Its Total Addressable Market
Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) is likely to see its share price climb higher, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The Analyst
KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond initiated coverage of the shares of Gates Industrial with an Overweight rating and $22 price target.
The Thesis
Gates Industrial is a unique industrial asset, characterized by best-in-class profitability with 22-percent-plus EBITDA margins and a highly favorable recurring revenue mix, Hammond said in a Tuesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The Denver-based company derives 58 percent of sales from the industrial sector and the remaining 42 percent from automotive markets and is known for its "unparalleled product breadth ... reliable global presence and particular commitment to replacement," Hammond said.
"We believe the new management team, which arrived in 2015, possesses a well-articulated blueprint for accelerated growth and sustained margin expansion, having already lifted EBITDA profitability by 300 bps in just three years," Hammond said.
Gates' management team has effectively tripled the company's total addressable market to $60 billion, the analyst said.
Hammond said he expects the company to make notable progress toward its Phase 2 objectives of 6-percent core growth and margin expansion of more than 100 basis points through 2019.
Gates is also expected to improve its free cash flow, taking the company to less than 3x debt-EBITDA by the close of 2019, according to KeyBanc.
The Price Action
Gates Industrial offered 38.5 million shares in a Jan. 25 IPO at $19 each. After listing at $19.05, the stock closed its debut session at a 2.63-percent discount to its offer price at $18.50.
Since then, the stock has shed about 1.1 percent.
Related Links:
9 IPOs To Debut This Week: Drugs, Drugs, And More Drugs
Dell Reportedly Exploring Reverse Merger With VMWare, Potential IPO
Latest Ratings for GTES
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|RBC Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Feb 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for GTES
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Jeffrey Hammond KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.