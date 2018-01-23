9 IPOs To Debut This Week: Drugs, Drugs, And More Drugs

Six pharmaceuticals will make their market debuts this week alongside a fintech company, an equipment manufacturer and a casino game developer.

Here are all the firms with initial public offerings.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) will issue 5 million shares between $10 and $12 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Based in Jerusalem, the biotech firm is developing products to improve the oral delivery and absorption of large-molecule treatments for hypoparathyroidism, osteoporosis and non-union fractures.

Pagseguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) will issue more than 92 million shares between $17.50 and $20.50 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchanges. The online financial platform facilitates payments between commercial sellers and buyers in Brazil.

Gates Industrial Corp Plc (GTES) will issue 38.5 million shares between $18 and $21 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Since its founding in 1911, Gates has grown to operate more than 100 sites in 30 countries to deliver power transmission and fluid power products and services.

Menlo Therapeutics, Inc. (MNLO) will issue nearly 5.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in California, the late-stage biopharmaceutical develops serlopitant for itching associated with atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, prurigo nodularis and refractory chronic cough.

Solid Biosciences, LLC (SLDB) will issue nearly 5.9 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. With an emphasis on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Solid Biosciences is developing two therapies and a mobility-enhancing soft suit.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) will issue 1.4 million shares between $9 and $11 Friday on the Nasdaq. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical is preparing to begin Phase 3 trials for its AD04 for alcohol use disorder.

Armo Biosciences, Inc. (ARMO) will issue nearly 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. With four products in seven trials, the late-stage immuno-oncology firm aims to activate the immune system of cancer patients.

Playags, Inc. (AGS) will issue 10.25 million shares between $16 and $18 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Georgia-based company creates Class II and Class III casino games and boasts an existing portfolio of 31 table games, 100 slots, 11 cabinet games and three interactives.

Restorbio, Inc. (TORC) will issue nearly 5.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. Based in Boston, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical develops and commercializes treatments for age-related diseases, including respiratory tract infections and heart failure.

