Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 20, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE: OZM) from Neutral to Buy. Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt shares gained 6.15 percent to close at $2.59 on Friday.
- DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Hold to Buy. Kraft Heinz shares fell 0.42 percent to $70.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) from Neutral to Overweight. Intercontinental Exchange shares fell 1.13 percent to close at $71.73 on Friday.
- UBS upgraded Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from Neutral to Buy. CyberArk Software shares rose 0.69 percent to $48.23 in pre-market trading.
- KLR Group upgraded Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from Hold to Buy. Cimarex Energy shares closed at $98.73 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Sell to Hold. Chipotle shares fell 0.66 percent to $303.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Analog Devices shares slipped 0.10 percent to $86.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group upgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Sell to In-Line. Hyatt shares closed at $79.73 on Thursday.
- Citigroup upgraded SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) from Neutral to Positive. SM Energy shares rose 0.69 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) from Sell to Neutral. American Electric Power shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $67.26 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Pivotal Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) from Buy to Hold. Interpublic rose 1.08 percent to close at $25.33 on Thursday.
- Citigroup downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Sell. Snap shares fell 4.26 percent to $19.55 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE: HTA) from Buy to Neutral. Healthcare Trust shares climbed 2.62 percent to close at $26.63 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Cosan Ltd (USA) (NYSE: CZZ) from Overweight to Neutral. Cosan shares closed at $10.84 on Friday
- Baird downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Outperform to Neutral. Wingstop shares closed at $46.93 on Friday.
- Sandler O'Neill downgraded Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ: NAVG) from Buy to Hold. Navigators Group shares closed at $59.40 on Friday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) from Overweight to Neutral. Shire shares fell 4.27 percent to $128.33 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PagSeguro Digital is set to $36. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $30.36 on Friday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Scientific Games is set to $57. Scientific Games closed at $43.50 on Friday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gates Industrial is set to $22. Gates Industrial shares closed at $18.29 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals is set to $16. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $9.33 on Friday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for resTORbio is set to $30. resTORbio shares closed at $18.76 on Friday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) with a Buy rating. The price target for PlayAGS is set to $23. PlayAGS shares closed at $19.95 on Friday.
- Instinet initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Solid Biosciences is set to $52. Solid Biosciences shares closed at $24.93 on Friday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) with a Buy rating. The price target for International Game Technology is set to $33. International Game Technology shares closed at $27.19 on Friday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Menlo Therapeutics is set to $52. Menlo Therapeutics shares closed at $34.88 on Friday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on ARMO Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ARMO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ARMO Biosciences is set to $75. ARMO Biosciences closed at $53.65 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for CZZ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Feb 2018
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Oct 2016
|Standpoint Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for CZZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.