Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Overlooked Relationship Between Gold And Bitcoin, Explained
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 07, 2018 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
The Overlooked Relationship Between Gold And Bitcoin, Explained
Related
Cryptocurrency Proxy Stocks Gain As Bitcoin Rebounds
ICYMI: Super Bowl Commercials, Nvidia, Roku, And A Bitcoin Bull
Grayscale launching new crypto fund (Seeking Alpha)
Related GLD
When Markets Crash, What Do People Google?
Gold Miners Celebrate A Weakening Dollar: 'Inflation Is Coming'
Gold And Dollar Diverge As Safe-Haven Bid Dissipates (Seeking Alpha)

Bitcoin bulls have long argued the cryptocurrency is a new store of value for investors thanks to its protection from inflation and its deregulated nature. In fact, even some bitcoin analysts have compared the currency to gold.

Historically, there has been no clear indication of any correlation between bitcoin and gold prices, but UBS now says a very weak correlation has started to emerge. The surprising part about analyst Chris Louney’s findings is that the correlation is actually negative.

“Toward the end of last year, we started to notice that correlation turned at least mildly negative,” Louney said on CNBC. “When we saw interest in bitcoin peak as measured by Google trends, that's really when we saw this marginal negative relationship between gold and bitcoin develop.”

Flight From Safety?

An inverse correlation suggests bitcoin prices tend to rise when gold prices fall and vice versa. So far in 2018, the most popular bitcoin fund, the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) is down 38.4 percent. The most popular gold investment fund, the SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSE: GLD), is up 1.1 percent.

Standpoint Research analyst Ronnie Moas says bitcoin is a legitimate alternative to gold and could eventually compete with the $7 trillion value of the global gold supply.

“An argument can be made that Bitcoin will be equal to Gold within 10-15 years,” Moas said in November. Standpoint has a $28,000 price target for bitcoin.

Gold Is The Dependable Choice

Other experts argue that bitcoin will never compete with gold on a large scale. The extreme volatility of the cryptocurrency market makes it too much of a risk for “flight to safety” investors. The past week, at least, suggest there’s very little safety in bitcoin at all. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) tumbled 3.3 percent in the past week, but the price of bitcoin crashed 20.5 percent in that time.

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) CEO Edward Karr recently told Benzinga gold has an unparalleled history of reliability for investors that cryptocurrencies can’t come close to matching.

“Over 2,500 years, that one ounce of gold gets you the same custom suit,” Karr said. “You can’t really say that yet for cryptocurrencies.”

Related Links:

12 Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2018 (Besides Bitcoin)

Mark Yusko Explains 'The Miracle Of Bitcoin'

Latest Ratings for GBTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2015WedbushInitiates Coverage onOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GBTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cryptocurrency Specialty ETFs Commodities Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLD + GBTC)

Cryptocurrency Proxy Stocks Gain As Bitcoin Rebounds
When Markets Crash, What Do People Google?
ICYMI: Super Bowl Commercials, Nvidia, Roku, And A Bitcoin Bull
Gold Miners Celebrate A Weakening Dollar: 'Inflation Is Coming'
Bitcoin Bull Doubles Down As Crypto Continues To Slide
The Cryptocurrency Dictionary: HODL And 25 Other Terms Explained
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GBTC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.