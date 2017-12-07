Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Standpoint Raises Bitcoin Target To $28,000, Encourages Crypto Diversification
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2017 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Standpoint Raises Bitcoin Target To $28,000, Encourages Crypto Diversification
Related GLD
Greenspan: Bitcoin Could End Up Like Colonial American Currency—Worthless
Cold Front Blows In: Overseas Weakness Might Hit US As Gold, Bonds See Rise
Peeking At Future Gold Prices: Invest Now Or Later? (Seeking Alpha)

Bitcoin surged to yet another new all-time high Thursday, crossing above the $15,000 level for the first time.

But while some onlookers see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a massive financial bubble, others say the bitcoin rally is just getting started.

The Analyst

For the fourth time in a month, Standpoint Research analyst Ronnie Moas raised his price target for bitcoin. After previously raising it from $7,500 to $11,000 then $14,000 then $20,000, Moas now says bitcoin will hit $28,000 by the end of 2018. Moas previously set a longer-term target of $60,000 by 2022.

The Thesis

More countries are embracing cryptocurrencies and removing barriers that kept investors away, Moas said in November. Moas sees bitcoin, which has a total market cap of $268 billion, as a legitimate alternative to gold, which has a global supply valued at around $7 trillion.

“Bitcoin has now jumped by 50% in the last week,” Moas wrote Thursday. “This flies in the face of reports that multiple national governments are scheming to regulate or curtail domestic cryptocurrency usage.”

Moas has said there’s an argument that bitcoin’s market cap will be equal to gold’s within 15 years.

Despite his bold, bullish predictions, Moas said cryptocurrency investors shouldn’t put all their eggs in one backet and should instead invest in at least a dozen different currencies among the top 50 cryptos by market cap. Moas previously said investors should shrug off bubble concerns from the likes of Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffett, since each of those prominent Wall Street CEOs is heavily invested in the traditional banking industry that's threatened by bitcoin.

Price Action

The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) is up another 9.4 percent on Thursday and is now up 1,400 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

A Guide To Who Loves And Hates Cryptocurrency

Does Bitcoin Actually Hold Any Value At All?

Latest Ratings for GLD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2013Oracle Investment ResearchInitiates Coverage onStrong Buy
Apr 2013Oracle Investment ResearchInitiates Coverage onStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GLD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrency Ronnie Moas Standpoint ResearchAnalyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLD + GBTC)

Greenspan: Bitcoin Could End Up Like Colonial American Currency—Worthless
Cold Front Blows In: Overseas Weakness Might Hit US As Gold, Bonds See Rise
Digital Power Is Riding The Cryptocurrency Hype Train
US Markets Volatile After Report That Flynn Could Testify The Trump Administration Told Him To Contact Russia
Could The IRS Court Win Against Coinbase Be The First Dent In Crypto's Armor?
The Long And The Short Of It: Bitcoin Bull, Bear Weigh In On Huge Move
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on GLD

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.