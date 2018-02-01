Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Paypal's Long-Term Story Remains In Place Despite eBay Split, Says William Blair
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 01, 2018 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Paypal's Long-Term Story Remains In Place Despite eBay Split, Says William Blair
Related EBAY
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2018
Futures Weaken As Microsoft Lag; EBay Spikes; Chip Leader Mulls Breakout (Investor's Business Daily)
Related PYPL
The Market In 5 Minutes: Facebook Earnings, Jobless Claims Fall, Wynn Fallout
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Futures Weaken As Microsoft Lag; EBay Spikes; Chip Leader Mulls Breakout (Investor's Business Daily)

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) may have overshadowed Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)'s fourth-quarter report, but one Wall Street analyst says the long-term PayPal story is still on track.

The Analyst

William Blair analyst Robert Napoli reiterated an Outperform rating for PayPal stock.

The Thesis

It’s no surprise that PayPal is selling off after eBay announced it would be dumping PayPal as a core processor starting in 2020, Napoli said. But while losing eBay is certainly a setback, PayPal will be just fine, the analyst said. 

“We believe PayPal’s familiarity with consumers, brand, scale, global presence and technology represent competitive advantages over most current competitors and new entrants not only in the United States, but in many markets around the globe."

PayPal will remain among the payment options offered to eBay customers, Napoli said. While eBay accounted for 29 percent of total PayPal revenue in 2014, that number steadily declined to just 22 percent in 2016. Napoli estimates it will hit 6 percent by 2021.

PayPal’s eBay revenue has grown in only the mid-single-digits, while non-eBay revenue has growth by an average of 24 percent, the analyst said. PayPal’s eBay processing business represents less than half of its total eBay revenue and is a lower-margin business than its branded checkout service, he said. 

The end of the eBay relationship allows PayPal to potentially work with other leading e-commerce companies that it was prevented from working with under the current agreement, according to William Blair. 

Price Action

PayPal stock was down by 8.43 percent at $78.13 at the time of publication Thursday morning. 

Related Links:

Bernstein: 10 Disruptive Forces In Payments For 2018

Apple Pay Now More Widely Accepted Than PayPal

Latest Ratings for EBAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Feb 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold

View More Analyst Ratings for EBAY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: e-commerce Payment Processors Robert Napoli William BlairAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + PYPL)

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Facebook Earnings, Jobless Claims Fall, Wynn Fallout
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed; Apple, Alphabet Earnings In Focus
15 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on EBAY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.