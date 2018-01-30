8 Stocks To Play The Bank Deregulation Bill

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke to the Senate Banking Committee endorsing chairman Mike Crapo’s banking deregulation bill that would raise the systemically important financial institution asset threshold from $50 billion to $250 billion, reducing the number of institutions that would be subject to the highest level of regulatory scrutiny and capital reserve requirements.

Height Securities said Tuesday the firm fully expects the Senate to pass this new bill and named several financial institutions that are poised to benefit.

Mnuchin said he sees the bill as a fair balance between maintaining a safe level of regulation and encouraging an environment of growth in the banking industry. If the bill passes, it will be good news for several smaller banks that are currently classified as SIFI.

“This action would benefit many regional banks by improving their ability to manage their capital levels and reducing compliance costs,” Height said. “SBC passed the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act on December 5, and we expect the full Senate to pass the bill in the coming weeks.”

Like much of the rest of the market, bank stocks are off to a hot start in 2018.

Height names the following eight stocks as the largest potential winners from the bank deregulation bill:

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI)

(NYSE: STI) American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)

(NYSE: AXP) Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY)

(NYSE: ALLY) Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG)

(NYSE: CFG) Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)

(NASDAQ: FITB) Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF)

(NYSE: RF) Zions Bankcorp (NASDAQ: ZION)

(NASDAQ: ZION) Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA)

