Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nomura: Red Hat Could Have $66 Billion Total Addressable Market By 2020
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2018 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Nomura: Red Hat Could Have $66 Billion Total Addressable Market By 2020
Related RHT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2018
Earnings Season: Your Guide To When Each Sector Reports

As companies continue to move applications to the cloud, it's apparent that a hybrid environment is becoming the preferred choice, according to Nomura. 

This bodes well for Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT), considered one of the most strategic companies within the enterprise software space.  

The Analyst 

Nomura analyst Christopher Eberle initiated coverage on Red Hat with a Buy rating and $152 price target.

The Thesis

Red Hat is one of the best-positioned infrastructure software companies and offers all the tools necessary to build a hybrid cloud, Eberle said in a note. 

The analyst projects tailwinds to revenue, EPS and cash flow for several years to come due to Red Hat's core RHEL platform, producing 24 percent of subscription revenue.

Red Hat’s OpenStack platform could be as big or even bigger than Red Hat Enterprise Linux OS, the analyst said. 

“RHT’s OpenStack software provides a cloud platform that works across everyone’s cloud. With 70-percent share of the Linux OS market, RHT’s installed base provides for significant cross-selling opportunitites for application development and merging cloud products,” Eberle said.

With a four times greater price point than RHEL, OpenStack could see significant upside from adoption, the analyst said. 

The company’s OpenShift container platform is now considered the "go-to platform" for applications, Eberle said. "OpenShift, at 12-15x the price point of core RHEL, provides the foundation for digital transformation," he said. 

Red Hat has the potential for a $66-billion total addressable market by 2020, according to Nomura. 

Price Action

Shares of Red Hat closed at $128.89 Wednesday, up 0.58 percent. 

Related Links:

Nomura On Oracle: 'Hop On This Train'

Apple Falls On Report Of iPhone X Weakness: 'High-End Smartphones Clearly Hitting A Plateau This Year'

Latest Ratings for RHT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018NomuraInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2017KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Oct 2017Bank of AmericaDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RHT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Christopher Eberle NomuraAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2018
Earnings Season: Your Guide To When Each Sector Reports
4 Ways For Investors To Play CES 2018
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Net Element Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RHT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.